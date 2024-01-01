Fire department operation - Barn fire in the Vogelsberg district
The fire in a barn on New Year's Eve in the Vogelsberg district caused an estimated 40,000 euros worth of damage. There were no injuries in the fire in Feldatal, a police spokesman said on Monday. The roof truss of the barn in the Windhausen district caught fire. The police officer was initially unable to say whether a misdirected firework was the cause.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de