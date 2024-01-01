Fire department operation - Barn fire in the Vogelsberg district

The fire in a barn on New Year's Eve in the Vogelsberg district caused an estimated 40,000 euros worth of damage. There were no injuries in the fire in Feldatal, a police spokesman said on Monday. The roof truss of the barn in the Windhausen district caught fire. The police officer was initially unable to say whether a misdirected firework was the cause.

Source: www.stern.de