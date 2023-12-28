Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmentfirespolicerhineland-palatinateMaterial damagebernkastel-wittlich

Barn fire causes damage to property

A fire in a barn has caused property damage in Lieser (Bernkastel-Wittlich district). The detached building caught fire on Thursday night for reasons as yet unknown, the police reported in the morning. The fire department was able to prevent a full fire by intervening quickly. According to the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Firefighters stand behind an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters stand behind an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bernkastel-Wittlich - Barn fire causes damage to property

A fire in a barn has caused property damage in Lieser ( Bernkastel-Wittlich district). The detached building caught fire on Thursday night for reasons as yet unknown, the police reported in the morning. The fire department was able to prevent a full fire by intervening quickly. According to the police, no one was injured. The property damage was in the mid five-figure range. The criminal investigation department is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public