Bernkastel-Wittlich - Barn fire causes damage to property

A fire in a barn has caused property damage in Lieser ( Bernkastel-Wittlich district). The detached building caught fire on Thursday night for reasons as yet unknown, the police reported in the morning. The fire department was able to prevent a full fire by intervening quickly. According to the police, no one was injured. The property damage was in the mid five-figure range. The criminal investigation department is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de