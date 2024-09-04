Barcelona's manager expresses respect for Flick and criticizes Gündogan.

Hansi Flick is off to a stellar debut at FC Barcelona: The ex-national team manager has notched up victories in the initial four league matches, impressing his overseers with his performance. On the contrary, another German individual receives less favorable remarks from Barcelona.

FC Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is thrilled with the new head coach, Hansi Flick. "We are highly content with the coach we have, his professionalism is unquestionable, and he communicates directly and clearly. We have a victorious mentality," stated Laporta. The winning streak at the beginning of the season under the former national team coach, with four victories in four league games, "gives us encouragement," he added, "but we avoid over exuberance."

The Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that Laporta is "smitten" with the German. "We expect rigor, proficiency, and a coach who lives and breathes football daily, offering us football we enjoy. He has laid the groundwork for the objectives we aspire to achieve," said the club head, waxing lyrical: "Flick doesn't make excuses and is content with what he has. He is demanding (...), he has rejuvenated the spirit we required."

The praise for Flick can also be perceived as late criticism of his predecessor, Xavi. The club icon was criticized throughout last season, even announcing his departure at the end of the season in April, only to backtrack - only to be dismissed in May. Previously, Xavi, who led FC Barcelona to four Champions League titles as a player, publicly criticized the club's financial situation and questioned the competitiveness of his team for the current season. Statements that the powerful club boss Laporta apparently did not appreciate.

"You will endure"

"I feel like we've accomplished this mission amidst an earthquake. We never had any respite. I requested stability, but we never obtained it," said Xavi in a press conference following the announcement of his involuntary departure. To his successor, he said, "that he will encounter a very challenging situation." so Xavi. "I advise the incoming manager: You will endure. This is a challenging task and you must be patient." Xavi took charge of the struggling giant club in November 2021 and led it to the championship title in 2023.

While Laporta is now swiftly satisfied with Flick, he contradicted the narrative about the former Barcelona professional Ilkay Gündogan, who claimed the club had sold the midfielder due to financial necessity. It was rather a purely sporting decision by Gündogan and his former, new club Manchester City: "It had economic consequences for our balance sheet, but the reason wasn't economic."

The ex-German national team captain is "an exceptional player and a remarkable individual," highlighted Laporta, "it was a pleasure to have him here for a year." But after a conversation with coach Flick and considering the situation within the squad, he chose to leave Barcelona.

The Commission, overseeing Barcelona's affairs, may commend Hansi Flick's impressive start as the club's head coach, given his string of victories. In contrast, they might express concerns about the performances of Ilkay Gündogan's former club, should his claims about financial necessity in his sale to Manchester City be validated.

Read also: