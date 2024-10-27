This is an unprecedented turn of events in European football's most intense rivalry: Hansi Flick and his FC Barcelona mastermind a crushing victory over Real Madrid with their top-notch gameplay. Robert Lewandowski held back his own brilliance, while Kylian Mbappé from Madrid stumbled repeatedly.

The significance of the "Clasico" is a lesson gleamed by anyone participating for the first time. Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid's new star, experienced this fact firsthand. The team's bus, escorted by police, battled through cheering crowds and thick smoke, making its way to the stadium. The passion and fervor of the Madrid faithful overlooked any past setbacks, as long as they emerged victorious in the clash against Barcelona.

However, Real Madrid came up short, with Hansi Flick and his squad administering a series of heavy blows. Barcelona clinched a resounding 4-0 victory at the Estadio Bernabeu, a result that was a complete surprise, given Real Madrid's reputation. Their past heroics, such as turning a 2-0 deficit into a thrilling 5-2 win against BVB in the Champions League, were nowhere to be found this time.

Impressive display by Sergio's successor

Nevertheless, nobody could have predicted such a turn of events. FC Barcelona pressed on relentlessly, leaving Mbappé wanting yet again. He failed to hit the mark with numerous offside calls, shots that narrowly missed the target, and attempts that were foiled by Barcelona's temporary goalkeeper, Inaki Pena, who was standing in for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen. "We were fortunate to keep a clean sheet thanks to his performance," admitted Flick. This marked the first time in ten years that a Barcelona coach triumphed in their first appearance in European football's most-watched duel.

The last time Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in Madrid was in March 2022. The historical 189th La Liga edition of the Spanish classic was witnessed by 78,192 spectators, with Barcelona recording their 75th win. Real Madrid remains with 79 victories, with both sides sharing 35 draws.

The match resulted in an open, captivating exchange, with opportunities for both teams multiplying swiftly. Pena kept Madrid in the game after making an incredible save against Jude Bellingham, with Mbappé setting it up in the 15th minute. Real Madrid had been the dominant team up until that point, but Pena's heroics prevented a potential shift in momentum twice more, saving against Mbappé in the 61st and 64th minutes.

Despite trailing 0-2, Barcelona managed to double their lead, only to miss several more chances. Lewandowski slammed the post from close range (66), and three minutes later, he rushed his shot. Madrid capitalized on none of these opportunities, as Mbappé continued to struggle with accuracy. The TV cameras caught him laughing in disbelief.

Harsh critiques in the media

This loss left a deep impression on coach Carlo Ancelotti, who admitted, "The defeat worries me, but we must quickly recover." Despite his usual calm demeanor, Ancelotti found a silver lining in the team's first-half performance. "We must build on that," he added. The FC Barcelona fans need not seek excitement in this exhilarating season, as their team is executing their game plan flawlessly. They are now standing atop Europe's elite, thanks to super coach Flick.

Flick's team remains undefeated, with a six-point lead over their eternal rivals. Barcelona's performance has left the typically emotional Spanish press in awe. "Sport" declared, "After the victory over Bayern, Flick's total football has left the Barcelonistas in euphoria and set off alarm bells among the Blancos." "El Mundo" marveled, "Flick has turned a stale and demoralized team into a confident and optimistic unit in just a few months." "Marca" chimed in, "Barca humiliates Madrid."

International media also weighed in with scathing comments. "Real Madrid suffers a crushing defeat at the hands of Barcelona" was the headline of an English magazine, "The Telegraph." Flick, on the other hand, remained relatively humble. "We simply executed our defensive strategy and stuck to our ideas," he commented. "The fans played a significant role in our victory and deserve it. They have a strong connection to the team. I am grateful to work for FC Barcelona."

