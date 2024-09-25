Barcelona triumphs and sends heartfelt salutations towards the harbor.

Before the match commenced, FC Barcelona players paid a heartfelt tribute to their injured goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. The words "Stay strong, Captain" were scribbled on the shirts of their teammates as they stepped onto the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc pitch, now led by striker Raphinha and with Inaki Peña in goal. Ter Stegen's temporary replacement might soon face competition for the number one spot.

Against FC Getafe, Peña was presented with an initial opportunity to demonstrate his worth, which he handled effortlessly. By the end, he had successfully protected his goal, contributing to Barcelona's ongoing victory streak in the league under coach Hansi Flick. Despite controlling possession for most of the game, Barcelona only managed a 1-0 (1-0) triumph. With their seventh consecutive victory, Barcelona maintained a four-point advantage at the summit of the table over reigning champions and rivals Real Madrid. In the 19th minute, Robert Lewandowski netted his seventh league goal with a header off a poorly executed clearance by Getafe keeper David Soria.

For the remainder of the match, Barcelona confronted Getafe's resilient defense, squandering multiple promising opportunities. In extra time, Borja Mayoral (90.+4) squandered an excellent chance to equalize for Getafe.

Lewandowski may soon be joined by a fellow Polish national. Retired Juventus Turin goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who recently announced his retirement, has not ruled out a return to football - with FC Barcelona. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano predicts that he may sign a contract for the remainder of the season on Monday. Ter Stegen is expected to be out for an extended period following his right knee patellar tendon tear sustained during the 5-1 away win against FC Villarreal on Sunday.

Szczesny acknowledged the challenging situation facing Barcelona due to Ter Stegen's injury, stating in Spanish "Sport" that it would be disrespectful not to contemplate the possibility. He shared his enthusiasm for the Barcelona offer, according to "Sport." Both "Sport" and "Mundo Deportivo" cited a report from Polish portal meczyki.pl, suggesting that Szczesny would undergo a medical examination on Thursday. During a press conference on Tuesday, Flick expressed confidence in Peña but also hinted at upcoming discussions: "We'll need to evaluate our options moving forward."

Following the announcement of Wojciech Szczesny's potential signing, FC Barcelona fans eagerly awaited his debut between the posts. On the announced day, Szczesny passed his medical examinations with flying colors, paving the way for his temporary stint as Ter Stegen's substitute. Despite Szczesny's impressive past performances with Juventus Turin, Peña continued to showcase his capabilities in the La Liga, putting forth a strong case for the number one spot.

