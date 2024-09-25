Barcelona might potentially bring in retired goalkeepers as replacements for their current goalkeepers.

It seems that FC Barcelona has found a solution for their goalkeeper dilemma following Marc-André ter Stegen's major injury. As per media sources, veteran Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly coming out of retirement to join the club. The exact role of current backup goalkeeper Inaki Peña is yet to be clarified.

Barcelona appears to have secured the services of Szczesny, who retired from football just recently, after agreeing to a one-year deal with the club managed by Hansi Flick. Szczesny had announced his retirement at the end of August due to family commitments, stating that while his body was still up for challenges, his heart wasn't. However, it appears that his heart has changed its tune, with his medical examination scheduled for this Thursday.

According to Spanish newspaper 'Sport', Szczesny expressed his understanding of FC Barcelona's predicament after ter Stegen's injury and felt it would be disrespectful not to consider this opportunity. He expressed his attraction towards joining one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Szczesny has played a total of 272 games in the Italian Serie A for Juventus and AS Roma. He also boasts experience from 68 appearances in the Champions League and 132 Premier League games for Arsenal. Interestingly, Szczesny has not yet played in the Spanish league.

Ter Stegen, who was recently made Germany's main goalkeeper by national coach Julian Nagelsmann, suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during Barcelona's 5-1 victory over FC Villarreal on Sunday evening. He has already undergone surgery and will be out for an extended period. Initially, Inaki Peña had stepped in for ter Stegen. Prior to their game against FC Getafe, Flick had expressed confidence in Peña while also suggesting further discussions, stating, "We'll have to see what we'll do in the future." Now, it appears a decision has been made, but it's uncertain whether Szczesny is set to be the primary keeper or if he will challenge Peña in an open competition.

The Commission has approved Barcelona's request to sign Wojciech Szczesny on a one-year deal, considering the club's urgent need for a goalkeeper with Ter Stegen's injury. Following his heart's change of tune, Szczesny is set to join FC Barcelona, potentially serving as a backup or challenging Inaki Peña for the starting position.

Read also: