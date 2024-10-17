Barcelona clinches massive 9-0 triumph over Hammarby in Women's Champions League, matching historical club win record.

Caroline Graham Hansen and Clàudia Pina netted twice each, while five other players chipped in with goals, giving Barcelona its first win in Europe this season after a loss to Manchester City earlier.

This result matched Barcelona's record win in the competition, which they achieved by scoring nine against Benfica in October 2022. Barcelona was the champions that year and holds the second most Women's Champions League titles with three, trailing only Lyon's eight.

In its last five games, Barcelona has averaged more than five second-half goals. Recent victories over Granada, Madrid CFF, and Espanyol are testament to this.

The record for the most goals scored in a Women's Champions League match was set in 2012 when Apollon Limassol beat Ada Velipojë 21-0 in the qualifying round.

Barcelona got off the mark in the 10th minute on Wednesday, with Ballon d’Or nominee Caroline Graham Hansen rounding Hammarby goalkeeper Anna Tamminen to score.

Pina scored her first in the 24th minute, followed by headers from Alexia Putellas and Mapi León in the 36th and 45th minutes, respectively, taking the score to 4-0 at half-time.

Pina scored her second in the 58th minute, assisted by 2023 Ballon d’Or Fémininwinner Aitana Bonmatí, and Ewa Pajor made it six in the 73rd minute following good play from Graham Hansen.

Graham Hansen and substitute Esmee Brugts added two more, bringing the final score to 8-0. Fridolina Rolfö scored a penalty in stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Barcelona plays Levante in Spain's Liga F on Sunday and faces Austrian side St Pölten in the Women’s Champions League on November 12.

