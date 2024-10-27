Barca's Lamine Yamal etches his name in history as Barcelona triumphantly outclasses Real Madrid in the heated El Clásico encounter.

Following a fairly balanced first half at the Santiago Bernabeu that concluded scoreless, a swift double from Robert Lewandowski at the onset of the second half set Barcelona on a path to a decisive triumph.

Lamine Yamal notched the third goal mid-way through the second half, becoming the youngest scorer in El Clásico history at only 17 years and 106 days old, before Raphinha sealed the deal near the end.

Post-match, manager Hansi Flick stated to Diario AS, "I've always been content with working and living in Barcelona," discussing if it was his finest night since assuming duty in May. "This job is remarkable and signifies a new phase in my life. I'm proud of the team, and it manifests confidence. The players celebrated in the locker room, and I appreciate observing that."

Barcelona's defeat of Real Madrid concluded Real Madrid's unbeaten run of 42 consecutive games in La Liga, falling just one game short of equaling the all-time record set by Barcelona between 2017 and 2018.

Barcelona's triumph gave them a six-point advantage over Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga, with the team spearheaded by a promising corps of young talent.

Recent years have seen discussions surrounding Barcelona's renowned La Maria academy failing to cultivate the same caliber of individuals it once did. Nonetheless, five starters from Saturday's showdown emerged from the club's own ranks, including two 17-year-olds, Yamal and Pau Cubarsí.

A successful week for Barcelona continued with their 4-1 thumping of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Real Madrid's newest phenomenon, Kylian Mbappé, endured a challenging evening in his El Clásico debut, failing to create an impact, missing two opportunities, and being flagged offside eight times.

However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti displayed a calm demeanor when analyzing the game, arguing that it wouldn't have a lasting effect on the team's season.

"We don't need to discard everything, as there's nothing worth discarding," Ancelotti explained, per AS. "We must disregard the last 30 minutes. The season is lengthy; we must not give up. We have to learn. We learned incredibly well from the previous setback, and I believe we will again. The team has the potential to surpass this, and we will."

Following the game, Real Madrid announced that it would be launching an investigation in response to videos on social media that allegedly show Yamal being subjected to racial abuse from the stands.

"Real Madrid strongly condemns any form of behavior involving racism, xenophobia, or violence in football and sports," the club's statement read. "Real Madrid is dismayed by the insults that a few spectators shouted from the stands during the game. Real Madrid has initiated an investigation to locate and identify those responsible for these appalling and despicable insults so that appropriate disciplinary and legal actions can be taken."

