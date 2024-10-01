Barbra Streisand recollects finding Kris Kristofferson endearing

On their Instagram, Streisand reminisced about their collaborative time together.

"The first time I witnessed Kris perform live at the Troubadour club in L.A., I knew he was extraordinary," Streisand penned down. "Barefoot with his guitar, he was the ideal fit for a project I was working on, ultimately transforming into 'A Star Is Born.'"

The 1976 version of this tale, featuring an aspiring singer falling for a rock star, was critically acclaimed and successful at the box office. The film's track "Evergreen," sung by Streisand and Kristofferson, took home the Academy Award for best original song.

"During my 2019 show in London's Hyde Park, I invited Kris to join me on stage for our other 'A Star Is Born' duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was just as captivating as ever, leaving the audience applauding," Streisand shared. "It was heartening to see him receive the appreciation and love he truly deserved."

Kristofferson's other notable collaborations in the music industry spotlight include the 1982 double album "The Winning Hand," shared with Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Brenda Lee, as well as performances with Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings as the Highwaymen.

Streisand ended her post with a message directed towards Kristofferson's family.

"My thoughts are with Kris’ wife, Lisa, who I know was his unwavering supporter."

The entertainment industry has been enriched by Streisand and Kristofferson's collaborations, such as their rendition of "Evergreen" that won an Academy Award. After their successful duet in Hyde Park, Streisand praised Kristofferson's captivating performance, indicating that his talent continues to entertain audiences.

