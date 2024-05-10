Barbecue mishaps are shielded by these insurance policies.

During barbecue gatherings, it's common to experience accidents that may cause financial losses. Insurance coverage is crucial in such situations. Upcoming events like Ascension Day, Mother's Day, Whitsun, and the European Football Championship are great opportunities to socialize with friends and family around a barbecue. However, using gas cylinders improperly or leaving the liquid lighter on for too long can lead to unfortunate incidents. Here's an overview of different insurance policies that can cover your claims:

Personal Liability

Regardless of whether you use a coal, gas, or electric barbecue, it's important to operate them correctly. If your actions result in someone else's injury or property damage, personal liability insurance will come in handy. The German Insurance Association (BdV) suggests having at least a 15 million euro lump sum coverage as it may be required to pay significant compensation amounts.

Household Contents Insurance

If any household items, such as a parasol or garden furniture, get damaged in a barbecue-related fire, the responsibility lies with your household contents insurance.

Residential Building Insurance

Damages to your own building caused by a fire during a barbecue will be covered by homeowners' insurance. Both repair costs and reconstruction expenses will be reimbursed.

Accident Insurance

If anyone gets injured while barbecuing and becomes disabled, private accident insurance will pay an agreed-upon sum corresponding to the level of disability. This sum can be used to cover the cost of necessary aids and home modifications.

Occupational Disability Insurance

If an injury is severe enough to make it impossible for you to carry out at least 50% of your last occupation permanently, occupational disability insurance can provide a monthly insurance benefit to partially cover income loss.

All of these insurance policies can provide financial relief when accidents occur during barbecues.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de