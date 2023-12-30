Beyoncé - Barack Obama's favorite songs for 2023

At the end of the year, many people like to look back on the past twelve months. Former US President Barack Obama (62) is no exception: For a while now, he has made it a tradition to share works of literature, film and music that have particularly influenced him in the year with his more than 36 million Instagram followers. Last Friday (December 30), he published a list of his top songs of 2023.

What is striking about the list, which includes 28 songs The ex-president's taste in music is broad, ranging from country to reggaeton to indie rock and electro. Lenny Kravitz (59) made it onto the list of favorites with his song "Road to Freedom", as did Karol G (32) & Shakira (46, "TQG"), Tyla (21, "Water"), Megan Thee Stallion (28, "Cobra") and Beyoncé (42) feat. Kendrick Lamar (36, "America has a Problem").

Some of the artists listed expressed their delight at being honored by the former President of the United States. Tom Hanks' (67) wife Rita Wilson (67), for example, wrote: "What a surprise to see my duet 'Crazy Love' with Keith Urban here. Thank you so much, President Obama!" Allison Russell (41), who is also represented with "The Returner", thanked Obama for "listening and sharing" and feels "deeply honored".

Controversy surrounding his movie list

Around a week ago, Obama began his 2023 retrospective lists with his favorite books. Meanwhile, his published selection of films was received as controversial. The reason: Obama produced three of the films listed himself, as he himself noted in his post on December 28: "I'm biased," Obama wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, "because these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but they're actually three of the best movies I've seen this year." These are the film biography "Rustin", the Netflix thriller "Leave The World Behind" and the music documentary "American Symphony".

Other films on the list include the historical drama "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy (47), "Anatomy of a Case" with German actress Sandra Hüller (45) and "Air: The Big One" by Ben Affleck (51). "The Holdovers", "BlackBerry", "American Fiction", "Innocence", "Past Lives", "Polite Society" and "A Thousand And One" complete the list.

Source: www.stern.de