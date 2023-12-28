Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsbarack obamausapeoplefavorite movienew yorkmoviesandra hüllerinstagramu.s. president

Barack Obama posts his favorite films

Which films have impressed the former US president this year? He has published his favorites on Instagram.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been working with the streaming service Netflix since 2018.....aussiedlerbote.de
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been working with the streaming service Netflix since 2018. (Archive image) Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Best of 2023 - Barack Obama posts his favorite films

Former US President Barack Obama (62) has published a list of his favorite films of this year. He is biased towards the disaster thriller "Leave the World Behind", the film biography "Rustin" and the music documentary "American Symphony" because he was involved with his own production company Higher Ground, Obama writes on Instagram. "But these are actually three of the best movies I've seen this year."

In addition to his own projects, the ex-president also lists the historical drama "Oppenheimer", the sports drama "Air" and the legal thriller "Anatomy of a Case" with German actress Sandra Hüller as his new favorite films.

In his post, he also refers to the strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters, which has "led to important changes".

Barack Obama, who has been working with the streaming service Netflix together with his wife Michelle since 2018, had already announced his reading list for this year a few days ago and announced that, "as always at this time of year", he wanted to present his favorite books and films as well as his favorite music of 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen, l) and Martin Grimm (Daniel Morgenroth, r) have a problem: Sheriff....aussiedlerbote.de
Culture

"Traumschiff" with weak ratings

The classic series "Das Traumschiff" (The Dreamboat) is bobbing in the ratings. Less than five million people wanted to watch the new episode - a record low. Tatort" also performed poorly.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public