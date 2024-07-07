Bar in Herford explodes - "increased smell of gasoline"

Around 11:15 am, an explosion went off in Herford's city center. Lids of gutters were flying through the air. There are apparently no injured, but there's a bad suspicion: Above the affected bar, there was a strong gasoline smell in the air, and a man is reported to have fled.

At a bar in the North Rhine-Westphalia city of Herford near Bielefeld, there was an explosion in the morning. The building was reportedly ablaze, according to Fire Chief Karsten Buschmann. Additionally, "numerous" gutter lids were launched into the air. Preliminary findings indicate that no one was injured. The cause of the explosion is unknown. Over 150 emergency responders are on site.

The fire department evacuated nearby buildings for safety reasons and managed to bring the fire under control after approximately three-quarters of an hour. To prevent further explosions, the responders used specialized equipment to ventilate the sewage system. There was an "elevated gasoline smell" above the scene, according to the fire chief. The building reportedly sustained significant damage and is expected to be partially demolished by the fire department.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, a man fled from the scene in the city center. The police are therefore investigating whether the explosion was arson or even an arson attack. The man is being hunted, it is said. An investigation commission has been set up. Special police forces are on site.

Nine people were reportedly living or working in the residential and commercial building, according to the "Bild" newspaper. "We are currently not dealing with any injured persons," quoted a police spokesperson by the "Bild" newspaper. However, it is unclear whether there were possibly people in the building: "For the responders, it is currently impossible to enter the building."

The investigation into the explosion in Herford's city center is being led by both the police and the international forensics team, given the suspicion of gasoline involvement. The explosion occurred at a bar located in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is a neighboring city to Bielefeld.

