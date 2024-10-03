Bank of America announces that the extensive service disruption is almost resolved.

There was a reported issue at Bank of America around 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, known for tracking outages.

Many clients expressed difficulties in viewing their account balances. Those who managed to access their accounts were taken aback to find zero balances.

Bank of America confirmed to CNN that "some clients are encountering issues in accessing their accounts and balance information today."

According to the bank, "These issues are being tackled and have largely been rectified." They extended their apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Bank of America did not disclose the reason behind the problem. It's unclear when they expect a full system recovery.

Several CNN workers with Bank of America accounts faced login issues on Wednesday afternoon. One Bank of America customer received a message stating that the current balance for one or more accounts might be momentarily unavailable.

"Five accounts show zero balance, over 20K," a dissatisfied Bank of America customer on Downdetector shared.

Another client claimed he couldn't log in, but his wife could, and her accounts showed no balance.

"It shows my debt just fine though," another user added.

This story has been updated with recent advances.

The business operations of Bank of America were disrupted due to the account access issues, as mentioned in their confirmation to CNN. Many customers were concerned about the sudden disappearance of their account balances.

