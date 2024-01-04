Police operation - Bank employee in Halle beats robber on the run

A bank employee in Halle/Saale has put a robber to flight. The masked perpetrator threatened the woman with a pistol-like object and demanded money, the police in Halle said after the incident on Wednesday. The robber, who spoke English, failed to get past the employee and then fled. On Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman did not want to say exactly how the bank employee managed to put the robber to flight.

Source: www.stern.de