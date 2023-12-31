Southwest Palatinate district - Bank building burns after ATMs are blown up

After an ATM was blown up in Bundenthal ( Südwestpfalz district), the branch of a savings bank is in flames on Sunday. Criminals had blown up the machine in the morning and then fled in a car, presumably towards France, the police said. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire. The police currently assume that the building is completely destroyed. The fire department is extinguishing the flames from a safe distance.

According to the police, there are several ATMs in the savings bank. Specialists are now to be called in to check whether there are any other explosive devices in the building. The extent of the damage cannot yet be estimated. The police are currently unwilling to provide any information about possible loot.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de