Emergency services - Ban on firecrackers in flooded areas of Bremen

Bremen has issued a ban on fireworks for New Year's Eve in the districts of Borgfeld and Timmersloh, which were badly affected by the flooding, as well as in parts of Oberneuland. "The operations of the fire department, THW and police must not be impaired by New Year's Eve fireworks. We must also avoid New Year's Eve rescue operations," said Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer on Friday. Violations could result in expulsions and the fireworks being taken away.

The SPD politician cited the situation of wild animals as a further reason for the ban. Their retreats have been flooded by the high water. Many animals are currently taking refuge on bridges or dykes and could flee further into the water and possibly drown there if rockets and firecrackers are set off on New Year's Eve.

In the nearby municipality of Lilienthal (district of Osterholz), no rockets and firecrackers may be fired this year due to the flooding.

Source: www.stern.de