Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsulrich mäurerflood zonelower saxonyfloodfire departmentthwbad weatherfirecracker banbremenweatheroperational forcepolice

Ban on firecrackers in flooded areas of Bremen

Bremen has issued a ban on fireworks for New Year's Eve in the districts of Borgfeld and Timmersloh, which were badly affected by the flooding, as well as in parts of Oberneuland. "The operations of the fire department, THW and police must not be impaired by New Year's Eve fireworks. We must...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Overview of a flood area (photo taken with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Overview of a flood area (photo taken with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergency services - Ban on firecrackers in flooded areas of Bremen

Bremen has issued a ban on fireworks for New Year's Eve in the districts of Borgfeld and Timmersloh, which were badly affected by the flooding, as well as in parts of Oberneuland. "The operations of the fire department, THW and police must not be impaired by New Year's Eve fireworks. We must also avoid New Year's Eve rescue operations," said Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer on Friday. Violations could result in expulsions and the fireworks being taken away.

The SPD politician cited the situation of wild animals as a further reason for the ban. Their retreats have been flooded by the high water. Many animals are currently taking refuge on bridges or dykes and could flee further into the water and possibly drown there if rockets and firecrackers are set off on New Year's Eve.

In the nearby municipality of Lilienthal (district of Osterholz), no rockets and firecrackers may be fired this year due to the flooding.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

Police officers investigate a crime scene where a seriously injured man was found. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public