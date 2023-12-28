Federal Police - Ban on firecrackers at main stations in Hanover and Bremen

At the turn of the year, firecrackers and rockets may not be set off or carried in bags or rucksacks at the main railway stations in Hanover and Bremen. Specifically, this is prohibited at both stations from December 31 (3 p.m.) to January 1 (8 a.m.). The Federal Police have issued a general order to this effect for several stations in the north. The ban does not apply to transit passengers with corresponding train tickets. Nor does it apply to arriving travelers who continue directly into the city.

One reason for the stricter rules is that uninvolved passers-by and passengers could be injured by fireworks, according to the Federal Police. In addition, the use of illegal firecrackers and home-made pyrotechnics is on the increase, which further increases the danger. The ban applies throughout the station building and on the platforms. Small fireworks, i.e. firecrackers, sparklers and table fireworks, are exempt.

"The behavior of a large number of people during New Year's Eve celebrations has shown that they are not willing to respect the applicable legal situation, in particular the physical integrity of other people and property," the statement said. In addition to pyrotechnics, the Federal Police also banned "dangerous tools" and weapons of all kinds at the main train stations in Hanover and Bremen on New Year's Eve.

This year, the city of Hanover has again set up a ban zone for fireworks on central streets around the main railway station. From December 31 (8 p.m.) to January 1 (3 a.m.), no pyrotechnics may be carried there. There are also ban zones in Bremen and Bremerhaven: in Bremen they apply in the Schnoorviertel, around the town hall and on the Schlachte, while in Bremerhaven fireworks are prohibited near the zoo.

Fireworks sales started on Thursday - one day earlier than usual because New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday. The Association of the Pyrotechnic Industry (VPI) expects demand for New Year's Eve fireworks to be as high this year as last year. In 2022, the industry achieved record sales of 180 million euros.

