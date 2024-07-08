Balkan region is currently experiencing an exceptional heatwave

Skip to content
The Balkans are currently experiencing an exceptional heatwave, causing fears of devastating fires. In Albania, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, prompting the government to issue unusual warnings: "Any 'deliberate or accidental' fire" could be punished with up to 15 years in prison, the Defense Ministry declared.

"A single spark can cause immeasurable damage." In Serbia, the meteorological service warned of a heatwave lasting all week. This could bring daytime temperatures up to 40 degrees and "tropical" nights.

In Kosovo, where the heat was accompanied by sandstorms, health authorities urged people to avoid staying in the sun longer than necessary. "The UV index will be very high," they warned. "People with chronic illnesses should avoid direct sunlight or wear protective sunglasses, hats, and light clothing."

The forest fire outbreak in the Balkan region, fueled by the relentless heatwave, has sparked widespread fear among locals. The extreme heat conditions, reminiscent of the tropics, have been predicted to persist in Serbia, potentially leading to more forest fires.

