Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe misfortune

Balcony fall: Serious injuries still at risk

A balcony collapses and six people fall into the abyss. One is severely injured. Investigators are still searching for the cause.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The collapsed balcony of an apartment building in the Hamburg district of Langenhorn. A person...
The collapsed balcony of an apartment building in the Hamburg district of Langenhorn. A person still remains in critical condition.

- Balcony fall: Serious injuries still at risk

Two days after the collapse of a balcony in Hamburg, a 27-year-old remains in critical condition. "Out of the six injured, three have been discharged from the hospital, but one remains in critical condition," a police spokesperson told dpa. On Wednesday evening, the floor slab of a balcony in a multi-family house suddenly collapsed, causing six people aged 18 to 27 to fall from the third floor.

The cause of the floor slab's collapse and the balcony's subsequent 90-degree drop is still unknown. "The State Criminal Police Office is continuing to investigate in all directions," the spokesperson said. It is also being examined whether any criminally relevant behavior was involved. This could include construction defects or a dilapidated building condition.

The accident in the Langenhorn district occurred on Wednesday just after 9:30 PM. A structural engineer had inspected the building after the incident. As a precautionary measure, all residents were temporarily banned from using the balconies of the building complex.

The 27-year-old victim is currently enduring the misfortune of remaining in critical condition following the balcony collapse. The investigation into the misfortune is also examining whether construction defects or a dilapidated building condition could be criminally relevant.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public