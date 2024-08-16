- Balcony fall: Serious injuries still at risk

Two days after the collapse of a balcony in Hamburg, a 27-year-old remains in critical condition. "Out of the six injured, three have been discharged from the hospital, but one remains in critical condition," a police spokesperson told dpa. On Wednesday evening, the floor slab of a balcony in a multi-family house suddenly collapsed, causing six people aged 18 to 27 to fall from the third floor.

The cause of the floor slab's collapse and the balcony's subsequent 90-degree drop is still unknown. "The State Criminal Police Office is continuing to investigate in all directions," the spokesperson said. It is also being examined whether any criminally relevant behavior was involved. This could include construction defects or a dilapidated building condition.

The accident in the Langenhorn district occurred on Wednesday just after 9:30 PM. A structural engineer had inspected the building after the incident. As a precautionary measure, all residents were temporarily banned from using the balconies of the building complex.

