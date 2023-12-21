Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdresdenSportjusticepenal systemchristmassaxonybakeministry of justicechristmas day

Baking or sport: prisoners celebrate Christmas in jail

The 3,000 or so prisoners in Saxony are to spend the Christmas holidays in a somewhat festive manner. The Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday that there will be Advent and Christmas celebrations or festive church services for the prisoners. There are also generous visiting opportunities....

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
A prison officer locks a cell door in a prison corridor decorated with a Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A prison officer locks a cell door in a prison corridor decorated with a Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Penal system - Baking or sport: prisoners celebrate Christmas in jail

The 3,000 or so prisoners in Saxony are to spend the Christmas holidays in a somewhat festive manner. The Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday that there will be Advent and Christmas celebrations or festive church services for the prisoners. There are also generous visiting opportunities. In some prisons, prisoners are allowed to play and do handicrafts with their children, after which they are presented with presents they have made themselves. There are various roasts with side dishes to eat.

"I am grateful to the staff who, together with the churches, the independent offender support associations, the many charitable institutions and the volunteers, ensure that prisoners can experience a worthy Christmas," emphasized Justice Minister Katja Meier (Greens).

Sporting events such as soccer and table tennis tournaments are particularly popular during the festive season. Prisoners compete in darts, billiards, table football, chess or skat. There are also craft, cooking and baking groups. As of December 15, 2023, there were 3039 prisoners in the Saxon prison system, 2790 men and 249 women.

Statement from the ministry

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public