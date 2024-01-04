Bundesliga - Baker and technician: the talents of Eljif Elmas

RB Leipzig's only winter signing to date, Eljif Elmas, has many talents. Baking is one of them. "I have a talent for baking. My father has worked as a baker for 20 years and has a bakery in Macedonia," said the 24-year-old during his introduction round at the training camp in La Manga, Spain. He still helps out there when he visits his home country. "When I'm there and I see that he has a lot of customers, I help my father."

But coach Marco Rose is naturally hoping to benefit from Elmas' footballing talents in particular. The Macedonian could play in the position vacated by Emil Forsberg's departure in the ten, as well as in the six, eight and even as a winger. "He's very strong as a footballer, but he's also prepared to make moves against the ball," said the 47-year-old. "He can bring great added value for us."

Five years in Naples were enough

Elmas sees himself primarily as a hanging striker and in the playmaker position. In Leipzig, the player, who cost around 25 million euros and came from SSC Napoli, is hoping for new impetus. "I was in Naples for five years, I needed this change. This is RB Leipzig, a big club in Germany. I like the project and how they work with young players like me," he explained after the morning session on Thursday.

But first he has to adapt tactically to Leipzig's system of play and the new league. "RB Leipzig's game is faster than in Napoli, and there is generally more space in the Bundesliga because they play more direct soccer," he said. But that should suit his active, dynamic style of play. "I'm trying to learn quickly to be ready for the Bundesliga and the team," announced the international. "It's not easy because the coach speaks German and I have to translate it. But I hope to understand more quickly."

Goal against Germany

Many fans in Germany will probably remember the 1.82-meter man from 2021. Back then, he scored the 2:1 winner for his home country in the World Cup qualifier against the DFB team in the late stages of national coach Joachim Löw's era. "It's one of my favorite goals," Elmas said enthusiastically. "When you come from Macedonia, play against a team as big as Germany and score the decisive goal, it makes you really proud."

At RB, they are also hoping for decisive goals from the new player, although coach Rose has already announced that he wants to work on Elmas' goal rate. After a slight thigh problem, he could get his first minutes in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt on January 13. "I feel good, I'm training with the group and no longer feel any pain in my thigh," said the attacking all-rounder. "I think I'm ready."

