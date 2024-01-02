Baerbock: Putin wants to "destroy" Ukraine

Germany will continue its support, the Foreign Minister affirmed. "We will stand by the people of Ukraine for as long as they need us."

Over the past few days,Russia has carried out particularly heavy airstrikes in Ukraine, targeting Kiev in particular on Tuesday. According to the authorities, five people were killed in the capital and its surroundings as well as in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The Russian army fired almost one hundred missiles.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian residential areas. Moscow, on the other hand, stated that the attacks were aimed at military facilities. All the targets aimed at were "destroyed".

Source: www.stern.de