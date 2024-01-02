Skip to content
Baerbock: Putin wants to "destroy" Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of waging a war of annihilation against Ukraine. "With every missile, Putin shows that he wants to destroy Ukraine," Baerbock wrote on Tuesday in the short message service X (formerly Twitter). The...

 Katherine Bradley
Burning apartment building in Kiev.aussiedlerbote.de
Germany will continue its support, the Foreign Minister affirmed. "We will stand by the people of Ukraine for as long as they need us."

Over the past few days,Russia has carried out particularly heavy airstrikes in Ukraine, targeting Kiev in particular on Tuesday. According to the authorities, five people were killed in the capital and its surroundings as well as in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The Russian army fired almost one hundred missiles.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian residential areas. Moscow, on the other hand, stated that the attacks were aimed at military facilities. All the targets aimed at were "destroyed".

Source: www.stern.de

