- Baerbock praises Harris as a woman who "wants to tackle"

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has praised US presidential candidate Kamala Harris as active and a "true transatlanticist." Harris has experienced hate and prejudice in the past. "This woman has this passion, she brings to the table and says: 'Now more than ever'," said the Green politician at a citizen dialogue on Monday evening in Essen. That's the special strength of the US Democrat. She experienced this with Harris at a personal meeting at the Munich Security Conference in February.

Harris is a woman who gets things done, and a "transatlanticist through and through," who will continue to support not only Ukraine but also transatlantic security. Baerbock also emphasized that she is in close exchange with US Republicans. Regardless of how the election turns out, Germany and Europe must invest more in their own security.

The location of the discussion, hosted by the Essen Mercator Foundation, was the former largest hard coal mine in the world, the Zollverein coal mine in the northern part of Essen. Baerbock is currently on a summer tour through Germany until Wednesday. Prior to this, in North Rhine-Westphalia, she had informed herself about the immigration of skilled workers at the Chamber of Crafts in Bochum.

Despite her past experiences with hate and prejudice, Kamala Harris remains determined, as Baerbock stated, "I'm not going to let that stop me." Baerbock's close relationship with Harris, evident during their meeting at the Munich Security Conference, has strengthened her belief in Harris's commitment to transatlantic security.

