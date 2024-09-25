Baerbock outlines fundamental elements of a peace agreement plan

Minister Annalena Baerbock outlines essential points for potential peace talks on ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Peace signifies protecting the existence of Ukraine as a free and autonomous nation. It entails security assurances," says the Green politician during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "When we discuss peace, we mean a fair and enduring peace," Baerbock stresses. She further stated, "When we talk about peace for Ukraine, it implies ensuring that the cessation of hostilities doesn't merely mark the start of further preparations in Russia." This encompasses both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be just and enduring.

00:21 Blinken critiques China and Iran at the UNUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken advocates for stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine war at the UN. "The quickest way forward is to halt those sustaining Putin's aggression," Blinken says during a high-level UN Security Council meeting held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York. He also calls for a fair peace that adheres to the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken highlights Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We are not part of the Ukraine war"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encourages the UN Security Council to prioritize peace talks in Ukraine. "The top priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the conflict zone, no escalation of combat, and no provocation by any party," Wang says during a high-level council meeting, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also reaffirms his country's neutrality. "China did not instigate the Ukraine crisis and we are not a part of it," he says. The West accuses China of enabling the Ukraine war through substantial arms supplies to Russia.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War cannot simply vanish"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses profound skepticism about negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing invasion of his country. Russia is committing an international crime, Zelenskyy says, looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot simply disappear. Therefore, this war cannot be soothed through talks," Zelenskyy says. He added, "Action needs to be taken."

22:00 Trump on the Ukraine war: "We must withdraw"The US should withdraw from the Ukraine war, according to former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's election opponent - have drawn the US into the war, Trump says at a campaign event in Georgia. "Now they can't extract us. They can't manage it." Only with him as president can the US depart from the war: "I'll negotiate, I'll get us out. We must withdraw."

21:30 Circles: USA prepares to deliver new military aid to Ukraine

According to sources, the USA is set to supply Ukraine with new military aid worth approximately $375 million. This includes medium-range cluster bombs, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as reported by US government circles. An official announcement of the aid is scheduled for tomorrow. This latest aid package is among the largest recently approved. It involves drawing weapons from US military stores to deliver them to Ukraine more swiftly. With this new package, the USA has provided Ukraine with a total of over $56.2 billion in military aid since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

20:54 Ukraine firmly rejects any temporary occupation of its territoryUkraine's Foreign Ministry has ruled out any suggestion of accepting a temporary occupation of its territories by Russia as part of a search for a peaceful solution. The complete withdrawal from Ukraine's sovereign territory within its internationally recognized borders is "one of the mandatory points of the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy." Russia currently occupies about a fifth of the neighboring country and claims at least five administrative regions in the southeast of the country, along with the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.

20:25 Russia's army can now also enlist suspected criminalsThe Russian parliament passed a bill allowing the army to recruit suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. According to the draft law approved by the State Duma, even those accused but not yet convicted can enlist. If they are decorated or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The law must still be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian army has been using convicted criminals for some time. In exchange for serving on the front lines, they are offered release from prison. Besides the Russian army, the Wagner mercenary group has also recruited fighters in this way.

19:43 Media: Australia to provide Ukraine with 59 decommissioned Abrams M1A1 tanksUkrainian soldiers may soon receive 59 decommissioned Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks of US origin to fight against the invading Russian forces. According to media reports, the Australian government is collaborating with the Biden administration on a plan to send them to the battlefield. Reports indicate that the 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks, which have never been used in combat, are being retired and replaced by newer models. Reports suggest that the Ukrainian community in Australia has also advocated for this move, following revelations that decommissioned Australian military equipment was being sold on online marketplaces to enthusiasts.

18:45 Teenagers in Siberia Detained for Allegedly Attacking Military HelicopterIn Siberia, Russian law enforcement has apprehended two 16-year-olds under suspicion of arson against a military helicopter. The authorities in Omsk have ordered a two-month pre-trial detention for the young individuals, who stand accused of committing a "terrorist act," as announced by the court's press service via Telegram. If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison. Reports suggest that the two suspects trespassed onto a military base on Saturday, and hurled a Molotov cocktail at an MI-8 helicopter. They asserted in a video published on the messaging service that they were coerced to participate through Telegram, and were promised approximately 18,000 euros in return. The identity of the mastermind remains undisclosed.

18:00 Suspect Arrested in Chad in Connection with Propaganda ChargesThe detention of three individuals in Chad has strained diplomatic relations between Chad and Russia. Two of the detainees are Maxim Shugaley, under EU sanctions for propagating for the Wagner mercenary group, and his assistant Samer Sueifan. Per Russian sources, the two men, identified as a sociologist and his translator, were previously incarcerated in Libya for allegations of vote manipulation. They were apprehended upon arrival at the Chadian airport on September 19. On September 21, a third Russian and a fourth Belarusian national were also apprehended. Chad's ambassador to Russia has demanded their immediate transfer to Russian authorities, as per comments to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The charges they are facing remain unclear.

16:40 Iranian President Arranging Meeting with Putin in RussiaIranian President Massoud Peseschkian is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Russia in October. As stated by an Iranian government spokeswoman in Tehran, Peseschkian will participate in the BRICS summit, and also hold bilateral meetings with Putin. An agreement on a "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia is reportedly close to completion, the spokeswoman added, without providing further details.

16:15 Strack-Zimmermann Opposes Changes to Ukraine PolicyThe chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has categorically rejected altering her party's Ukraine policy. In light of the recent elections, she emphasized the importance of conveying to citizens that backing Ukraine serves "our own best interest." "I say that because if Putin prevails (...), if we allow it, it won't be the last conflict," the FDP politician declared in the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program.

16:00 Biden urges UN Support for Ukraine's Resistance to Russian InvasionUS President Joe Biden has called on the UN General Assembly to continue supporting Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion. "We will not waver in our support for Ukraine," Biden affirmed. The Russian-led military operation has failed.

15:45 Changes in Car Registration Requirements for Ukrainian Refugees in GermanyStarting from October, cars brought over by Ukrainian refugees in Germany will require German registration. The prerequisite is that the vehicle has been in the country for over a year. The German government has set the legal groundwork for this. Until September 30, special state regulations apply to Ukrainian vehicles. New registration procedures have been outlined in a questionnaire created by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the states over the past few months. Vehicle owners must present detailed documents, such as a personal ID with Latinized names, Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance, among others. The use of digital Ukrainian paperwork is not permitted. Ukrainian plates must be exchanged following registration.

15:00 Civilian Casualties in Russian Missile Strikes in Eastern Ukraine's KharkivA series of Russian guided missile strikes in eastern Ukrainian Kharkiv have resulted in civilian casualties. "The death toll has reached three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported on Telegram. At least a dozen people were injured. According to reports, a guided missile destroyed a high-rise building directly. Mayor Ihor Terechov previously cited missile strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings on Telegram.

14:30 German Armed Forces Carrying Out Defense Exercise in Hamburg HarborFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German Armed Forces are conducting a large-scale defense exercise in Hamburg Harbor under the title "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg is securing a portion of the harbor with home defense forces, as reported by the German Army. A checkpoint will be established. The objective of the exercise is to safeguard critical harbor infrastructure, maintain situational awareness across all levels, and ensure rapid and secure communication among all participants. Civil traffic will not be impacted by the exercise and should not be disrupted. The violation of international law by Russia's attack on Ukraine indicates the possibility of a conventional European war within the next five years, according to an announcement. The NATO aims to counter this by enabling rapid deployment of allied troops from west to east. To achieve this, competence in organizing military transportation, supplying essentials, securing convoys, or coordinating allied forces is necessary, it continues.

2:30 PM Zelenskyy Advocates for US Investment in Ukraine's Energy Sector RestorationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged American business figures to invest in Ukraine's torn-up energy sector during his visit. He emphasized the necessity of preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the upcoming winter, facing the likelihood of power outages due to the war damage inflicted by Russia. Zelenskyy offered unique incentives. "This is our proposal. This is one of the aspects of our victory strategy," he stated in a released video. Besides energy, finance, and insurance firm representatives, the leader of USAID, Samantha Power, participated in the meeting at New York.

1:25 PM Expert Praises Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk as SuccessfulSome experts question whether Ukraine's offensive in Kursk, Russian city, is a success or failure for Kyiv. Nevertheless, military expert Nico Lange considers it a triumph, observing on X: "Suppose Zelensky had to discuss the Ukrainian peace plan without the Kursk offensive. That alone highlights the importance and triumph of the Kursk offensive."

1:08 PM Zelensky's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO Invitation RequestA request for Ukraine to join NATO is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" for Kyiv, as per Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office. Speaking in New York, Yermak urged Ukrainian partners to extend NATO membership invitations, despite Moscow's threats of escalation. The strategy comprises both military and diplomatic elements. Russia invaded Ukraine partially due to its aspirations for NATO membership.

12:27 PM Despite Peace Pleas, Russia Stays Firm on War AimsDespite Kyiv's efforts for negotiations, Moscow remains committed to its war objectives in Ukraine. "Upon achieving these objectives in one form or another, the special military operation will conclude," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, referring to the prolonged, brutal Russian invasion. He reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements during his U.S. visit, in which Zelensky predicted the war's end to be closer than many anticipated. Zelensky proposed his "victory strategy" in the U.S., aiming to pressure Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war objectives include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, thwarting Ukraine's NATO membership, and earlier, toppling the Kyiv government. Experts believe Russia's primary goal is to seize control of the entire Ukraine.

11:13 AM Wuhledar Situation Worsens - Russian Troops Might Use Underhanded MethodThe circumstance around Wuhledar is critical and deteriorating, as per pro-Ukrainian military channel Deepstate. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement while simultaneously destroying it with artillery." Deepstate did not report a Russian troops' infiltration. "Enduring to the end is equivalent to sacrificing the ruins over the price of our military, which is unacceptable. We must have contemplated the implications of today earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not surrendering and are persevering despite everything." Nexta, an Eastern European media outlet, indicates that Russia is once more employing the "scorched earth" tactic, heavily bombing Wuhledar from the sky.

10:55 AM Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has executed several notable attacks on munitions depots, obliterating vast quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other resources. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar depict the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toropez.

10:03 AM Devastating Attacks on Saporizhzhia: One Dead, Several Wounded, Widespread DestructionRussian attacks on southeastern Ukrainian city, Saporizhzhia, resulted in one fatality and six additional injuries, according to authorities. The region was targeted by "massive aerial attacks" within two hours late Monday evening, the state emergency service reported. "One person lost their life, and six others, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were injured," regional governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging service. An infrastructure facility and residential structures were also set ablaze. According to a city administration staff member, 74 apartment buildings and 24 private houses were harmed in various parts of the city.

9:58 AM Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier's Crew: "Aircraft Carrier Likely Won't Sail Again"The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being deployed to the front area, as reported by Forbes. The ship is renowned for its string of mishaps, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The deployment of the crew may be another indication of Russia's monetary problems.

09:27 Fortress of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Edge? Russian Forces InfiltratingRussian forces are infiltrating the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as per reports from state media and bloggers. "Russian forces have moved into Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger originating from Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also confirm the attack. The city, situated in the Donetsk region, is reportedly surrounded and combat operations continue to the east of the settlement. Military analyst Colonel Reisner informs ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing towards the city from multiple directions, like a vise. "Wuhledar is in danger of being encircled. It's assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and military vehicles, will struggle to hold the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Engage in Drone Conflicts Through the NightRussia's air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones during the night, as per state statements. Six were intercepted over the areas of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over Bhryansk, as informed by the official TASS news agency, citing the Russian defense ministry. Ukraine reports that they were attacked by Russia using 81 drones and 4 missiles during the night. 79 drones were either shot down or forced to crash. Initial reports indicate no casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Open Opinion on Long-Range Counterattacks Against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urges the allies of Ukraine to approve the use of Western weapons with extended ranges against Russia. "I believe it's time we put an end to the debate about limits," Frederiksen states in an interview with Bloomberg. The most significant limit has already been exceeded. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She declares that she will never allow Russia to dictate what's right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen says.

07:38 Russian Casualties Presumed Buried and Reported as Missing to Save Funds

According to a leaked phone conversation published by the Ukrainian military intelligence, Russian soldiers who perish on the battlefield are being buried on-site to avoid expensive payments to their families. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. If they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?" a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the call reported by Kyiv Independent. Compensation for each fallen soldier is said to range between $67,500 and $116,000.

06:59 Statements from Russia Hold No Promise for Conflict Resolution

While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promotes his "victory plan" in the US, there are no indications from Russia conveying interest in resolving the conflict. "The Kremlin continues to publicly endorse its disinterest in a peace agreement that does not involve the complete surrender of the Ukrainian government and the annihilation of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian representatives have recently expressed opposition to participating in the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov restated that Russia is unwilling to negotiate over any conditions except Ukrainian surrender, also referring to NATO and the West as an "enemy collective". "The ISW continues to evaluate that the Kremlin has no intent on participating in good-faith peace negotiations with Ukraine and will only mention 'peace arrangements' and 'negotiations' to pressure the West into pressuring Ukraine to make preemptive concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

06:27 Zelenskyy: Decisive Actions Could Finalize Russian Aggression by Next Year

Decisive actions by the US government could hasten the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine by the end of next year, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Now, towards the end of the year, we have a genuine chance to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. Zelenskyy is currently in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Two Teenagers Light Fire to Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two adolescents set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later apprehended and allegedly claimed that they were offered $20,000 to carry out the attack. The helicopter sustained substantial damage, as reported by Russian media. This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two young boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Nojabrsk, Tyumen region. There have been a series of sabotage incidents in various Russian regions, including train derailments. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been targeted by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime".

04:44 G7 to Evaluate Long-Range Missile Deliveries to KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will discuss potential deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach Russian territory, on Monday. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It has also been reported that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Iran's persistent denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace Largely Within Reach"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses hope about an imminent resolution to the conflict with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we may realize," Zelensky states in an interview with American broadcaster ABC News. The conflict's end seems imminent. During the interview, he appeals to the US and other allies to keep backing Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties Following Russian Assaults on ZaporizhzhiaRussian forces executed another round of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, as per regional governor Ivan Fedorov. One person was deceased, according to the report. A city official, mentioned by public broadcaster Suspilne, states that five individuals, including a 13-year-old girl, were hurt. At least 23 people were wounded in earlier assaults on the city, occurring both during the day and the previous night. Fedorov shared on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack; however, it remains unclear which kind of weapon was employed. Russian forces also targeted city infrastructure, triggering a fire that was effectively managed by emergency services, preventing any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Troops Under Pressure in PokrovskAccording to their own reports, Ukrainian forces continue to face pressure in the eastern part of the country. "The situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove remains strained," the General Staff in Kyiv reports in its daily situation assessment. The majority of the 125 Russian attacks along the frontline were centered in this area, with over 50 assaults carried out here. The Ukrainians have succeeded in slowing the Russian advance on strategically crucial Pokrovsk, as per independent observers; however, the situation remains precarious for the defenders farther south at Kurachove. Russian forces' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk are threatening to encircle several units there. Similar maneuvers to bypass defensive positions are also emerging further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have struggled to capture through direct assaults in previous attempts.

00:28 US Citizen in Russia Sentenced for Kidnapping AttemptA US citizen was sentenced to six years in prison in Russia for trying to leave the country with his Russian son without his mother's authorization, as reported by justice authorities. In a court located in the Kaliningrad enclave, the defendant was found guilty of attempted "kidnapping" and ordered to serve his sentence in a labor camp. The legal verdict indicates the US citizen attempted to leave for Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023 without securing the mother's consent. The defendant was apprehended by border authorities before he could successfully leave the country through a wooded area. Due to the tension between the US and Russia over the Ukraine conflict, relationships between the two countries are under strain.

23:14 Russia Confirms Deaths Following Attack on BelgorodThree people were fatally wounded in an attack on a Russian village situated near the border with Ukraine, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, only 5 kilometers from the border, reportedly sustained bombardments by the Ukrainian army as per the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on the Telegram messaging service. Two adults and a teenager lost their lives, and two additional individuals, including a child, suffered injuries in the attack.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for Germany's Support After New York MeetingFollowing a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Germany's support. "We are deeply gratified by Germany's backing," Zelensky tweeted. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can certainly contribute to strengthening security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's stance of not providing extensive weapons to Ukraine.

21:35 Forbes: While Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Wanes, Crew Shifts to War EffortRussia's only aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," has garnered attention due to its multiple breakdowns since its launch in the 1980s, despite having only a few deployments, according to reporting. Now, Forbes magazine claims that an increasing number of sailors from the 15,000-member crew are being deployed to the war in Ukraine, not aboard the aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to Forbes, this move is one of the strategies being adopted to meet Russia's monthly recruitment needs, which the magazine estimates at 30,000 new fighters each month. Meanwhile, the Admiral Kuznetsov is reportedly deteriorating and seems increasingly likely to become a permanent fixture along the coast of Murmansk, where it has been stationed for some time.

