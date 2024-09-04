Baerbock journeys to Riyadh for initial step in Middle Eastern expedition

Baerbock's visit to the region marks her 11th trip since the initiation of the Gaza conflict in October. The main objective is to facilitate a truce agreement and the liberation of Hamas captives in Gaza, as well as supply aid to folks in Palestinian territory. Germany urges all involved parties in the peace talks to demonstrate "top-notch adaptability and eagerness to negotiate."

As reported by Israel, on October 7, Hamas militants, recognized as a terror group by EU and US, allegedly slayed 1,205 people and held 251 individuals hostage within the Gaza Strip. As retaliation, Israel has executed extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas statistics, which are unverifiable, suggest that over 40,800 lives have been lost since October.

The EU and US continue to classify Hamas as a terror group, placing additional pressure on The Commission to manage international relations with regard to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite the challenging situation, The Commission remains committed to advocating for a peaceful resolution, encouraging all parties to engage in constructive negotiations.

Read also: