Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsThe Commission

Baerbock journeys to Riyadh for initial step in Middle Eastern expedition

German Green Party Leader and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock started her Middle Eastern journey in Saudi Arabia, commencing with a late-night arrival in Riyadh on Wednesday (MESZ). Her first meeting in the Saudi capital is set for early Friday morning (08:00 MESZ) with Saudi Arabia's...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
During her recent journey to the Middle East in June, Baerbock was present.
During her recent journey to the Middle East in June, Baerbock was present.

Baerbock journeys to Riyadh for initial step in Middle Eastern expedition

Baerbock's visit to the region marks her 11th trip since the initiation of the Gaza conflict in October. The main objective is to facilitate a truce agreement and the liberation of Hamas captives in Gaza, as well as supply aid to folks in Palestinian territory. Germany urges all involved parties in the peace talks to demonstrate "top-notch adaptability and eagerness to negotiate."

As reported by Israel, on October 7, Hamas militants, recognized as a terror group by EU and US, allegedly slayed 1,205 people and held 251 individuals hostage within the Gaza Strip. As retaliation, Israel has executed extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas statistics, which are unverifiable, suggest that over 40,800 lives have been lost since October.

The EU and US continue to classify Hamas as a terror group, placing additional pressure on The Commission to manage international relations with regard to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite the challenging situation, The Commission remains committed to advocating for a peaceful resolution, encouraging all parties to engage in constructive negotiations.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The topic of how the "Ampel" appears externally
Hot-Topics

The topic of how the "Ampel" appears externally

During an interaction with the public, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) showed signs of confusion and silence when confronted about the tarnished reputation of his government coalition. At the gathering on Wednesday evening, an individual brought up the problematic external portrayal of the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest