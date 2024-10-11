Baerbock Expresses Concern Over Potential Russian-Instigated "Cold War-like" Situation

17:03 Russian Forces Gain Control Over Half of Torez in Donetsk Region

As reported by Ukrainian sources, the Russian forces have taken control of around half of Torez, an eastern Ukrainian mining town situated in the Donetsk region. Vasyl Chyntsyk, the head of the city's military administration, alleges that approximately 40-50% of the city is under Ukrainian control, while the remaining portion has fallen into the enemy's hands. However, a successful Russian advance was thwarted on Thursday. Out of the original 30,000 inhabitants, about 1,150 individuals are believed to be holding out within the heavily-destroyed city.

16:29 EU Plans to Impose Sanctions on Iran on Monday

The European Union is anticipated to implement sanctions against Iran on Monday due to its alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. The EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss this matter at their meeting on Monday, during which they will likely announce a "first package" of sanctions targeting both individuals and organizations, according to a high-ranking EU official.

15:59 Kyiv Inquires into War Crimes Allegations After Journalist's Death in Russian Custody

The General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv has launched an investigation into potential war crimes after the confirmation of the death of Ukrainian journalist, Victoria Roschtschyna, in Russian captivity. The earlier investigation into her disappearance has been transformed into an inquiry into the suspicions of an intentional murder that constitutes a war crime. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, as suggested by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian coordination center for prisoners of war, Petro Jazenko.

15:29 Russia Reports Progress in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk

Russian troops appear to have made further advancements in eastern Ukraine. They now control the village of Ostriwske, as reported by Russia's state-run news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry in Moscow. Furthermore, Russian forces have regained control of two villages in their Russian region of Kursk: Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy. Ukrainian troops had previously crossed the state border on August 6 and still maintain control over certain parts of Kursk.

14:58 Scholz Plans to Increase Military Aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to deliver substantial additional military aid to Ukraine from its western partners, amounting to 1.4 billion euros. The new package includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, as announced by the SPD politician during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Before meeting with the federal chancellor, Zelenskyy revealed that he would present Scholz with Ukraine's victory plan in private.

14:27 Zelenskyy Requests Vatican Aid in Securing Prisoner Release

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested the Vatican's support in securing the release of Ukrainian captives held by Russia. "We seek the Vatican's assistance in returning our countrymen who have been taken captive by Russia," Zelenskyy stated on Telegram. During their 35-minute meeting in Vatican City, these discussions were the main focus. Zelenskyy also invited the Vatican to participate in a prisoners of war conference at the end of the month in Canada.

13:56 Russian Troops Report New Advance in Donetsk Region

Following the capture of the city of Vuhledar, Russian troops claim to have made further progress in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. They now control around half of the village of Torez, according to Vasyl Chyntsyk, the head of the local administration. Ukraine has had to abandon the strategically significant defensive stronghold of Vuhledar since early October. Since then, Russian troops have been attempting to expand their territory along the front in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz to Meet with Erdogan - Important Partner in Ukraine Conflict

Federal Chancellor Scholz will travel to Turkey at the end of next week. Scholz will meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, as confirmed by Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner. The likely topics of discussion are expected to include Russia's conflict with Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Büchner emphasized that Turkey plays an essential role as a partner in managing the situation. However, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson declined to confirm rumors that Turkey could potentially join a new contact group for Ukraine, labeling such speculation as unfounded and uncommented upon.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relations with Iran at First Meeting with President

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the strong relations between Moscow and Tehran during his initial personal meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. "Our relationship with Iran is of paramount importance, and it is progressing excellently. We have observed an increase in trade volume this year," Putin stated in Ashgabat, where both leaders also participated in an international forum. Previously, the two heads of state had only communicated via telephone. Ukraine and the USA have accused Iran of providing Russia with weapons for its conflict against Ukraine, including rockets and drones.

13:15 Burning Still: Crimea Oil Depot Uncontrolled After Five DaysThe flames from a Russian-controlled oil depository in Crimea, set ablaze by Ukrainian forces, persist unabated five days later, revealed local authorities. Firefighters remain on site, assures Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Crimean administration, although the situation has reportedly calmed and is now under control. The Ukrainian onslaught targeted the oil facility in Feodossia's eastern coast on Crimea on Monday.

12:47 Bolstering Security: Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 to Baltic SeaGerman Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is purportedly fortifying the North and Baltic Sea coastline's federal police with a permanently stationed maritime GSG-9 team in Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein, as per Spiegel. This coastal setup enables the tactical anti-terror unit to intervene faster in emergency situations, in response to potential threats to key infrastructure from sabotage.

12:18 Cyber Assault: Ukraine Launches Attack on Russian Mil TrainingIntelligence specialists from Ukraine's military force reportedly executed a cyberattack on North Caucasian Federal University's network infrastructure, which leverages drone operators, digital communication technicians, engineers, and physicists for the Russian military. The hackers apparently made a call to aid the Ukrainian military offensive, as reported by Ukrainian state news agency, Ukrinform.

11:38 Odessa Reporter's Observations: Ukraine Wary of Treacherous Peace DealFollowing the cancelation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Ukrainian President Zelensky embarks on visits to European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, Zelensky will engage with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter suggests the following topics for discourse:

11:16 Zelensky and Pope's Discussion in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky paid a visit to Pope Francis this morning in the Vatican. Sources report the gathering lasted half an hour, with Zelensky presenting the Pope with a painting titled "The Bucha Massacre," featuring a girl amidst the wreckage. This meeting represented Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican since the Russian invasion commenced. The Pope has repeatedly called for peace, which has drawn criticism in Kyiv. In March, Francis stirred a diplomatic uproar between Kyiv and the Vatican by urging Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate."

10:53 Söder and Röttgen Pushing for Stronger Ukraine SupportCSU leader Markus Söder encourages EU unity in supporting Ukraine, under siege from Russia, prior to President Zelensky's visit. Söder cautions against EU sway from the Progress Alliance led by Sahra Wagenknecht and the AfD in its foreign policy, stating: "The AfD and Wagenknecht are effectively Putin's mouthpiece." He emphasized that EU policies must not be influenced by them. Eastern German CDU politicians have put forth proposals for more diplomatic mediation to end war between Russia and Ukraine, which Söder rejects. "This unwillingness to confront would create new security risks, culminating in a possible threat to half of Europe within five or six years," warns Söder. Röttgen, meanwhile, advocates for expanding aid to Ukraine and criticizes the German government's strategy. Röttgen condemns the cancellation of the planned Ramstein Ukraine conference, noting: "This is a stark display of leadership deficiency in Europe that we fail to hold this conference even without the US president and achieve desired results."

10:29 Convicted: Long Prison Sentence for Russian Attack PlotterIn Russia, a man hailing from Siberia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly plotting an arson attack on an army enlistment office. The court found the 45-year-old guilty of collaborating with foreign entities, membership in a terrorist organization, and planning a terrorist act, as stated in an Interfax report by the Russian FSB security service. Based on investigations, the individual sought the assistance of a foreign-backed paramilitary organization classified as a terrorist entity in Russia. Originating from Bangurl, Siberia, he constructed incendiary devices to damage a local army recruitment office.

10:07 Putin: Meeting with Iranian PresidentRussian President Putin has arrived in Turkmenistan for an international gathering with leaders from Central Asia, as well as a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the Middle East situation. Putin addressed the need for friendship and cooperation among Russia and its allies in a speech broadcast by the Kremlin. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Tehran signed a 1.5 billion euro agreement, allowing Tehran to export drones to Russia for military use against Ukraine. The U.S. alleges that Iran also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Imminent SurrenderCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter stresses the necessity of explicit backing for Ukraine ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. In the ARD "Morning Magazine," he points out that the stakes aren't being adequately publicized. "Ukraine is on the brink of total capitulation, there's a looming exodus of civilians, and Putin poses, 'Why should I negotiate?'" Diplomatic endeavors don't seem to be compelling Russian President Putin to the negotiating table since he perceives Ukraine running out of ammunition.

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Dispatches 50,000 Troops to KurskAs per Ukrainian reports, Russia has shifted around 50,000 soldiers from other front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since the Ukrainian offensive initiated. Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had highlighted that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces away from the battlefronts in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Analyst Lange: No Peace Through Territorial ConcessionsSecurity analyst Nico Lange advises against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, he mentioned that if Putin is granted some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace. "Putin's objective isn't the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Writer Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Corrupt New Generation AlsoRussian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, now in exile, anticipates resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in his refuge. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has aspired to a normal, enjoyable, and liberated life," said the 45-year-old. Millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and possess the capacity for resistance against the system. He presumes that the Kremlin leader will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" as well in the following five to seven years. Despite this, he looks optimistically into the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and most Russians hope for a better life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Several Killed After Attack on OdessaA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has led to four fatalities, according to regional authorities. A ballistic missile struck a two-story building where civilians resided and worked, as reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper via Telegram. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Requires Substantially Greater Defense Spending from GermanyNATO views German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "course correction" as insufficient and demands substantial increases in defense spending from Germany. "Two percent is not sufficient for Germany. It ought to aim towards three percent," said Germany's highest NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." Germany currently meets the NATO goal of spending two percent of its economic output on defense. With a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently amount to an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Insurance costs for Ukranian shipping corridor spike

The cost of insuring ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea has surged this week following Russia's escalated attacks on key ports, according to two anonymous market participants cited by financial news agency Bloomberg. The costs have now reached one percent of the ship's value. Although traffic continues, further attacks could prompt shipowners to become more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine certifies over 140 new drone models

Since the start of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been certified for military use, reported the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via state news agency Ukrinform. This represents a 40% increase in the third quarter, highlighting the growth of Ukraine's weapons production.

05:42 Kyiv mayor reports hearing explosions

Explosions were reportedly heard in Kyiv overnight, with air defense forces active in the capital, as per "RBC-Ukraine" citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky expected in Berlin for meeting with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is anticipated to be in Berlin as part of his tour of several European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. The talks with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will concentrate on additional support for Ukraine with weapon deliveries to defend against Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was to participate in a summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, but this was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton". Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday, and later with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky seeks further support for the fight against Russian invasion forces.

American President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their strong partnership, underscoring their mutual support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as per a statement issued in Washington. The U.S.-German relationship is characterized as one of "enduring solidarity." Biden postponed his planned state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton" causing havoc in Florida last night. Consequently, the Ukraine Contact Group summit scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein has also been called off.

02:40 Continued Russian Attacks in Eastern Ukraine Russian forces have intensified their offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday alone, there were 114 assaults, as per the Ukrainian General Staff's evening status report. The front line at Lyman, a railway junction in the Donetsk region, saw 30 attacks. Lyman is strategically significant as it's the finalsettlements in the Luhansk region yet to be occupied by Russia, which announced the Luhansk region's annexation in 2022. Elsewhere, attacks focused on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. While details are yet to be verified, the frequency of attacks suggests the intensity of the fighting. Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front have been captured by the Russian army.

01:49 Arming Kyiv: German Politicians Advocate for Greater Range Weapons Before Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, German and foreign defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union have called for delivering German weapons systems with extended ranges to Ukraine. Green politician Hofreiter suggested to the "Rheinische Post" that substantial increases in air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons delivery are necessary. Hofreiter cautioned that weapon range limitations do not foster de-escalation but rather enable further Russian attacks. FDP defense committee chairperson Strack-Zimmermann criticized the lack of substantial aid, stating, "Ukraine is sinking, and we are still only throwing it life rings to save it from sinking." CDU defense expert Wadephul proposed making German cruise missiles available to Ukraine, arguing that providing Taurus missiles would serve as a significant aid, as Ukrainian successful attacks on Russian rear depots using comparable cruise missiles have demonstrated.

23:53 Reconstruction Conference for Ukraine to be Held in Italy in 2025 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that Italy will host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine on July 10 and 11, 2025. Meloni emphasized Italy's commitment to Ukraine, stating, "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 Foreigners to Soon Hold Officer Positions in Ukrainian Armed Forces The Ukrainian parliament voted in favor of granting foreign citizens the ability to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces.Currently, foreign volunteers can serve only as soldiers or sergeants. According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, the purpose of the amendment is to allow the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers.

