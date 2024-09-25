Baerbock criticizes Russian media personnel.

It's been made clear by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during the UN General Assembly, that Russia is failing to abide by international community standards. A Russian media representative attempted to confront Baerbock during her interaction with German journalists, but was firmly rebuffed by her in front of live cameras.

An incident occurred involving a Russian media representative during Foreign Minister Baerbock's address to journalists at the UN headquarters in New York. A reporter from Russia's state-run Channel 1 attempted to interfere with Baerbock as she headed to address German journalists. Subsequently, he tried to muscle his way next to her before her statement began.

Foreign Ministry officials requested the man to queue up with other journalists. Baerbock also intervened, insisting he adhere to the queue to enable the press conference to commence. Baerbock started her address by saying, "Good afternoon, as I am here at the UN General Assembly, the heart of global pulsations, it's evident that when not everyone adheres to the rules, events like press conferences or even the world could veer off track." It's crucial, she maintained, to align with those who want to maintain global stability, even in times of disagreement, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Baerbock also urged China, in accordance with their UN Charter obligations, to contribute to a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The topic had been discussed during her meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier in the day. She emphasized the importance of mutual contribution for peace, stating, "For peace to be achieved, everyone has to play their part." Opportunities should be seized, she instructed, even when there's disagreement, "to advance towards a solution through various collaborations." The UN Charter forms the core of this objective.

"Avoid triggering another conflict"

Fearing the escalation of another conflict in the Middle East, Baerbock warned against further hostilities after significant Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. "We must avoid another conflict in the Middle East, but we must strive for de-escalation, especially given the current Lebanese situation," said the Green politician. Reports of civilian fatalities, including children and UNHCR staff, highlighted the dire need for peace efforts from all parties involved. "De-escalation is necessary on all sides," Baerbock added.

The UNHCR confirmed the death of an employee's youngest son after her house was hit by an Israeli rocket. Another staff member also lost her life at the UNHCR office in Tyre. Since Monday, at least 558 individuals have reportedly been killed in the air strikes, according to Lebanese authorities. Over 1835 people have been injured.

