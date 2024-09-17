Baerbock announcements 100 million euros as winter aid for Ukraine

A Meetup for Moldova's advocacy is happening in Chisinau. It's about Moldova's application for EU membership and ways to strengthen its defenses against covert attacks by Russia. Ukraine is also a focus point.

Germany is contributing an extra 100 million euros to Ukraine during winter, considering the continuous Russian attacks on its infrastructure. Warned about Russia planning another winter war intended to make life in Ukraine as unpleasant as possible, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke at the 5th Moldova Support Meeting in Chisinau's capital. She highlighted that half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

Numerous international partners examined strategies to help Moldova in its journey towards the EU and protect it from Russian hybrid attacks. Baerbock expressed concerns about Ukraine's fate, stating, "If Ukraine falls, then Moldova may follow." The alliance was launched by Baerbock, along with France and Romania, in April 2022. Baerbock commended Moldova's progress in receiving support.

Putin aimed to weaken Moldova, but "his efforts have backfired. Now, Moldova, like Ukraine, is also a potential EU member." The focus now is to stabilize the country further. Moldova's President Maia Sandu implored partners to sustain their support. "We are running out of time," she said. Economic growth is vital for bolstering democracy, the foundation for establishing a prosperous economy. Moldova is eager to spur growth and stability at home and in the region, but it can't do it alone.

Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations, is split between pro-European and pro-Russian factions, like Ukraine. It became a EU candidate country in 2022, along with Ukraine. Oct 20, Moldova will hold a referendum alongside its presidential election to decide whether to enshrine EU membership as a goal in its constitution, solidifying its European path. Joining the EU by 2030 is an ambitious goal, but they are working towards it. There were discussions about supporting Moldova's EU path through justice sector reforms and anti-corruption measures, mentioned Baerbock.

In the future, Chisinau's government will have access to a variety of resources to support itself, including knowledge on adjusting to European agriculture standards or judicial training. Germany and Moldova have agreed on a cyber sector deal to boost the country's resistance to destabilization and disinformation campaigns from Moscow. Through IT resources, information sharing, and training, they aim to prevent cyber attacks and reveal disinformation. Baerbock added, "In this hybrid war, false information campaigns and deceitful Russian actors employ spoken lies as a strategic weapon."

The Republic of Moldova was highlighted as a potential EU member by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, acknowledging Putin's failed attempts to weaken the country. The focus now is to provide further support to stabilize Moldova, as its progress towards EU membership continues.

Read also: