Baerbock advocates for establishing a demilitarized region in Lebanon.

In the confrontation between Israel and the Hezbollah paramilitary, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ventured to Lebanon. Upon her arrival, she acknowledged the intensifying catastrophe in Lebanon, stating, "The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon worsens daily." The country teeters on the brink of collapse, with countless individuals displaced, children being ripped from their parents' arms, and medical facilities operating beyond capacity.

Baerbock emphasized the issue of Hezbollah, declaring, "It's appalling to observe how these terrorists utilize civilians as shields and persist in launching rockets towards Israel from their positions." This act is unacceptable. Simultaneously, Israel is expected to "execute its defensive actions within the bounds of self-defense rights and international humanitarian regulations, safeguarding the innocents." Both disputing parties are obligated to safeguard UN peacekeeping forces, UNIFIL.

UNIFIL plays a vital role in resolving the strife, Baerbock expressed. She underscored that the route to harmony lies in the extensive execution of UN Resolution 1701. This resolution advocates for a demilitarized zone in the contested border region, which UNIFIL oversees. Her discussions in Beirut and subsequently at a Lebanon summit in Paris aim to "discover ways to advance on this challenging route and simultaneously lighten humanitarian hardships."

In the ongoing altercation between the Israeli military and Hezbollah's Shiite militia, UN peacekeepers have been targeted by Israeli forces on multiple occasions, with at least four casualties. Recently, UN peacekeepers implicated Israel in the deliberate destruction of a UNIFIL watchtower and perimeter fence using a bulldozer. Furthermore, Israeli tanks have reportedly breached UNIFIL's territorial limits.

Israel accuses the blue helmets of enabling Hezbollah positions close to them from where attacks on Israel were launched. The UN mission has been patrolling the Israel-Lebanon border for over three decades. Over 10,000 UN soldiers from more than 50 nations, including the German military, contribute to the mission.

The Foreign Office in Germany expressed its concern over the situation, urging both Israel and Hezbollah to abide by UN Resolution 1701, which is crucial for maintaining peace according to Baerbock. She highlighted that The Foreign Office is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon, with the German Foreign Minister playing a significant role in advocating for peace and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

