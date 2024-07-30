- "Bad Taste Party" for your 50th birthday?

Florian David Fitz (49) turns 50 on November 20th. The milestone birthday seems to leave the actor quite unfazed, as he emphasized in an interview. However, he appears to be getting a bit nervous about the preparations for the big party.

"I love 'Bad Taste Parties'"

What he thinks about turning 50 was revealed during the event "BMW Opera for All" over the weekend in Munich to "RTL". "I don't care," he said to the Cologne-based private broadcaster in a nutshell. Nevertheless, he seems to be planning a big party for the occasion. The preparations seem to be quite advanced, with the theme and venue already set: "I love 'Bad Taste Parties', and that's why they always have to be in a really terrible location." The place is so bad that he can't even mention it.

He did give a little hint though: "A famous German film producer always used to get dropped off there by taxi and didn't want to leave at the end of the night."

Florian David Fitz was born in Munich in 1974 and is one of the most well-known actors in Germany. He rose to fame with the TV series "Doctor's Diary", in which he played a senior physician from 2008 to 2011 alongside Diana Amft (48). Long ago, he has been working not only as an actor. For the film "Vincent will Meer" (2010), he wrote the screenplay, and he made his directorial debut in 2012 with the film "Jesus liebt mich". He keeps his private life mostly out of the public eye. However, in April 2022, he confirmed that he is the father of twins.

