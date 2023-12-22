Federal Network Agency - Bad Internet? Price reduction only little used

The right to a price reduction in the event of poor internet, which was introduced two years ago, is only used to a limited extent by consumers.

While around 108,000 users started the necessary measurements of a desktop app from the Federal Network Agency in the first twelve and a half months, only just under 50,000 did so in the following ten months (i.e. January to October 2023), the Bonn-based federal authority told the German Press Agency. Consumers are entitled to a reduction in their monthly internet price if the performance of their landline connection deviates significantly from the contractually guaranteed quality.

30 measurements in a rigid time corset

To make this claim, you need a so-called measurement report, which you can obtain after using the breitbandmessung.de desktop app. This in turn is time-consuming; a total of 30 measurements on different days are prescribed in a rigid time frame. Only around one in four users perseveres and completes the 30 measurements, during which the computer must be connected to a LAN cable.

The Internet industry association VATM attributes the low number of complaints to the performance of German networks. "Many users start the broadband measurement out of curiosity and end the procedure prematurely because there are no restrictions on Internet use in everyday life," says association managing director Frederic Ufer. A Vodafone spokesperson sees the low number of reduction requests as proof of the continuous improvement in network quality. Massive investments have been made, he emphasizes.

Consumer advocates: measurement tool is too cumbersome

Consumer advocates disagree. "Many consumers report problems with their home Internet at our advice centers," says Felix Flosbach from the NRW consumer advice center. "The discrepancy between actual and promised performance is still huge, but the Federal Network Agency's measurement tool is too laborious and time-consuming for most of those affected." Flosbach points out that you need a LAN cable for the 30 tests. "That doesn't reflect everyday digital life: many people use tablets or laptops at home that no longer have a LAN connection."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de