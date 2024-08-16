"Bacon through the ceiling!" Trump surrounded by food at press conference

Behind the food items, signs displayed information about the price increase of various products. Trump initially ignored the products and the signs, only pointing them out midway through his approximately 80-minute press conference. "Look at this, eggs up 46 percent, wow!" said the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump also complained: "Bacon is through the roof!" - referring to the bacon price. He expressed his fondness for the breakfast cereal Cheerios, saying he hadn't seen it in a long time and would take some home with him, said the 78-year-old real estate mogul.

For the inflation that had temporarily skyrocketed under President Joe Biden but has since dropped significantly to about three percent, Trump blamed his election rival Kamala Harris in his press conference at his golf club in New Jersey.

The Democrat had announced that she would start fighting inflation on her first day in office if elected - but "day one for Harris was three and a half years ago," said Trump, referring to Harris' time as Vice President. "Where has she been? And why didn't she do it?"

Trump also read out a list of price increases for various products at the beginning of his press conference. He later accused Harris of causing a "disaster" for the USA and the world with her economic policy.

However, as Vice President, Harris has not played a leading role in economic policy. The presidential candidate was expected to present her economic agenda later that Friday afternoon (local time). It is expected that she will name reducing the cost of living as a priority.

