Backstreet Boy announces end of marriage

AJ and Rochelle McLean let it slip in March 2023 that their marriage was not at its best. At the time, however, the Backstreet Boys singer and his wife were still hoping to mend the rifts in their relationship by taking some time out. It is now clear that their hopes have not been fulfilled.

The attempt to save their marriage has failed: Backstreet Boys member Alexander James "AJ" McLean and his wife Rochelle McLean have announced their official separation with a statement on Instagram. "As you all know, we've been separated for over a year now. Although we had hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage," they said. According to the McLeans, they made this decision with love and respect.

Despite the breakdown of the marriage, the two are positive about the future in their statement: "We are now focused on moving forward in the healthiest way possible, with our friendship and raising our girls together at the forefront of this next chapter."

In March 2023, the US portal TMZ revealed that AJ and Rochelle McLean had taken a break from their marriage. They had amicably decided to separate temporarily in order to work on themselves and their marriage, the two announced at the time. The aim of the temporary separation was to "get back together".

Wedding 2011

AJ, now 45, and Rochelle McLean, three years his junior, tied the knot in 2011 after having been a couple for six years. The ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel was attended by all the other Backstreet Boys members, including Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. The couple have two daughters together, named Ava and Lyric.

AJ McClean, who comes from the US state of Florida, has been on stage with the Backstreet Boys, founded in 1993, for over 30 years. He has also tried his hand as a solo singer. After struggling with alcohol and drug problems at times in the past, he is now said to be completely clean.

