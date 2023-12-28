Investigations - Background to Mannheim knife attack still unclear

The background to a knife attack on a married couple in Mannheim is still unclear. "The investigation is ongoing," said a spokeswoman for the Mannheim public prosecutor's office on Thursday in response to an inquiry. A 42-year-old man broke into an apartment on Friday evening and stabbed a man (40) and a woman (44). Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries. In addition, a dead 73-year-old woman was found in the apartment building with numerous stab wounds and cuts.

The apartment of the deceased is located one floor above that of the 42-year-old who is said to have attacked the couple. The extent to which there is a connection between the attack and the discovery of the dead is the subject of the investigation, it was said.

The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder. He was arrested after the crime and taken to a psychiatric facility. The man is said to have gained access to the couple 's neighboring apartment through an open window. With the help of a neighbor who rushed over, the attacker was disarmed and held until the police arrived. The accused had already been known to the police for some time.

