Baby bump reveal was not her plan

During her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, 2023, US singer Rihanna (35) delivered a spectacular stage show for the first time after a seven-year break. She also used the performance to announce her new pregnancy to the world without saying a word: A baby bump was clearly visible under her bright red jumpsuit, which was opened up to her navel. In an interview, she now revealed that she only unintentionally dropped the baby bombshell at the time.

Zipper mishap before Super Bowl show

In an interview with "Access Hollywood" , the superstar reported that the unveiling of her baby bump only happened out of necessity. It was only shortly before the show for the final of the American Football Professional League that it became clear that the zipper of her jumper would not close.

"Nobody knew I was pregnant," she recalled. "I just told my stylist, 'Make sure this is stretchy.' So the underwear was stretchy and [the jacket] was wide, but the zipper stopped right there, and that's how it happened."

Second son is named Riot Rose

As her baby bump was clearly visible anyway, she gave it a demonstrative caress on stage before finally starting her performance. It was only a week after the show that she confirmed in an interview that she was indeed expecting another child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky (35).

She gave birth to the new offspring in August 2023. According to unconfirmed reports, it is another son, who is said to have the unusual name Riot Rose.

Super dad A$AP Rocky

In the same"Access Hollywood" interview, the singer talked about how much her view of her partner has changed since becoming a parent. "As a father, I love him differently," she explained, "It's just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving ... and my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just kind of like background. I'm like an extra."

