Baby break, XXL vacation, world tour: what Popstars are planning for 2024

New music, concert tours and TV appearances: this is what 2024 looks like for most musicians. We asked pop stars what else they have planned.

Pop star Nico Santos (30, "Better") will become a father for the first time next year and therefore wants to take a step back in the coming months. "I'm definitely going to take a little break, but of course I'll be doing something musically in the new year," Santos told the German Press Agency. "I've written a lot, especially German songs - which I've very rarely done so far." Santos had postponed his planned tour from spring to fall.

Tate McRae

Canadian shooting star Tate McRae (20) wants to take off in 2024 after the worldwide hit "Greedy". "I'm doing my first world tour in some of the biggest halls I've ever played in," the daughter of a German dance teacher told dpa. "I love coming to Germany. My grandfather is coming and it will be great to have him at the shows." The "Think Later" tour starts in Dublin in mid-April and ends seven months later in New Zealand.

Max Giesinger

Songwriter Max Giesinger (35, "Wenn sie tanzt") is treating himself to an XXL rest before his summer concerts. "I'm going on a big vacation in January and February, eight weeks. I really wanted to go to New Zealand. I was there once as an A-level student and had to turn over every euro back then. Now I can finally take it all with me, with skydiving and everything."

