Trial in Berlin - Baby and girl abused: Ten years in prison against father

A father has been sentenced to ten years in prison for child sexual abuse. The 40-year-old had abused his own baby and three little girls from friend's families, according to the Berlin Regional Court's ruling. The consequences of these actions were "devastating" for the victims and their relatives, it was stated. A total of 42 offenses were considered proven by the judges. The confessed defendant was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of children and abuse of wards.

The children, according to the indictment, were between one month and nine years old at the time of the offenses. During the period from 2007 to 2023, sexual assaults occurred during childcare. The younger sister of his former partner was the first victim. In his former apartment in Berlin-Hellersdorf, he had repeatedly abused the girl. From January 2011 to January 2014, he abused his own daughter - according to investigations, she was barely one month old at the time of the first offense.

Taking advantage of childcare situations

The defendant had confessed to the crimes. He claimed that it was "spontaneous" for the first offenses, he testified at the beginning of the trial two months ago. "I was always alone with the children." He had taken advantage of situations during childcare. After the assaults, "the bad conscience came," but he had not sought help. A psychiatrist diagnosed pedophilia in the defendant.

The proceedings against the 40-year-old, who has no prior convictions, began with a tip from the "National Center for Missing and Exploited Children" - a US organization - to German investigators regarding suspected child pornography. After a search of the defendant's apartment in November 2023, the suspicion expanded to child sexual abuse, according to investigations.

Since then, the man has been in pre-trial detention. The prosecution had demanded eleven years in prison, while the defense argued for a sentence of approximately five years. The judgment is not yet legally binding.

