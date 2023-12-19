Trade union - AWO Berlin reaches agreement in collective bargaining

An agreement has been reached in the fifth round of collective bargaining between AWO Berlin and the trade union Verdi. The wage agreement is strongly oriented towards the recently reached agreement for the public service of the federal states, the AWO regional association and Verdi announced jointly on Tuesday evening. AWO employees will receive an inflation adjustment of 3,000 euros and a so-called capital city bonus. Salaries will increase in several steps: first by a basic amount and then by a further 5.5 percent in 2025. The collective agreement is valid until May 31, 2026.

Oliver Bürgel, regional managing director of the Berlin AWO, said in a statement that the collective agreement takes inflation into account appropriately and gives the 2,500 employees - for example in daycare centers and refugee support facilities - good prospects for the coming years. "Nevertheless, I don't want to hide the fact that we have reached the limits of what is economically feasible with this agreement," said Bürgel.

Verdi negotiator Ivo Garbe said that the strong commitment and high strike participation of Verdi members had made this "hard-won collective agreement possible after eleven days of warning strikes". The AWO is now one of the first independent organizations in Berlin for whose employees the wage agreement for state employees has been almost completely transferred.

According to its own information, the AWO is the largest provider of independent welfare services in Berlin - and with 51 daycare centers the largest daycare provider. The AWO is active in various areas of social work, such as child and youth welfare, assistance for the disabled, assistance for the homeless and offenders, work with senior citizens, social work with migrants and care.

