Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is set to receive a significant honor. As per the organizers of the upcoming 50th César Awards, detailed on their official event website, Roberts will be bestowed with the César d'Honneur - the honorary César - on February 28, 2024.

The organization praised Roberts for her internationally recognized role as Vivian Ward in "Pretty Woman" in 1990. Directed by Garry Marshall, this iconic film catapulted Roberts to the status of a global superstar. Her captivating smile and stellar performance alongside Richard Gere left audiences in awe.

The citation for Roberts' forthcoming award acknowledges her exceptional talent in "numerous other works." From comedic roles to dramatic performances such as her Oscar-winning turn in "Erin Brockovich," Roberts has consistently delivered top-notch performances.

More Than Just an Actress

The press release emphasized that Julia Roberts is more than just a film star. She's a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond her on-screen roles. Off-screen, Roberts is deeply committed to charitable causes. Her role as a UNICEF ambassador supports numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. As an environmental activist, she has lent her voice to documentaries about preserving the planet and actively advocates for women's rights.

Roberts will join an esteemed group with this award. In recent years, the honorary César has been given to several renowned figures. In 2022, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett received the César d'Honneur, followed by director David Fincher ("Se7en") in 2023. This year, both French actress Agnès Jaoui and "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan were similarly honored and delighted to receive this special recognition.

Julia Roberts' honorary César is set to be presented at The Hollywood Ceremony, as this prestigious event often attracts an international audience. Her exceptional contributions to cinema and advocacy work make her a worthy recipient, further solidifying her legacy amongst Hollywood icons.

