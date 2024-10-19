Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsCold and flu

Avoiding Unhelpful Actions During a Cold Episode

Most prevalent blunders

 and  Michael Bootcampf
2 min read
A Cold Can Potentially Crippling One's Activities.
A Cold Can Potentially Crippling One's Activities.

Avoiding Unhelpful Actions During a Cold Episode

Winter Blues are Out in Force. Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Reports an Unprecedented Surge in Respiratory Infections Compared to Previous Years. Beating the Cold and Flu this Season is Tough, but Avoiding These Common Mistakes Can Help.

Overdoing the Sniff

Going overboard with the sniffles can lead to infectious nasal fluid reaching the Eustachian tubes, potentially setting the stage for another infection. In extreme cases, this could result in an ear infection.

Skip the Inhale

Swallowing or inhaling nasal fluid isn't a smart move either. This can lead to infections in the throat and neck. Instead, opt for a gentle blow or use a tissue.

Holding Back the Sneeze

Sneezing is nature's way of clearing the nasal passages of foreign particles like dust and bacteria. Suppressing it keeps these germs inside, allowing them to fester and worsen the infection instead of fighting it. While it might be awkward in public, it's best to let those sneezes fly.

Steer Clear of Overusing Nasal Spray

Many people turn to nasal spray to relieve a runny nose. Even though it's over-the-counter, it should be used responsibly. Overuse can lead to chronic congestion, as the nasal mucosa becomes more swollen, irritated, and dried out, allowing germs to travel more easily. Aim for no more than a week of nasal spray use.

Busting the Cold Myth: Sauna

Believing that a sauna will help sweat out a cold is a misconception. The hot air can actually harm your circulatory system and create a welcoming environment for germs to thrive. Instead, consider a hot bath, warm clothes, or a hot water bottle.

Break Free from Bed Rest

Tiredness and lethargy are common with a cold, but spending the entire day in bed isn't the solution. Fresh air and some movement can boost circulation. A short walk is fine, but avoid intense exercise or fitness activities. If you have a fever, however, stay in bed!

Don't Ignore Your Immune System

To ward off a cold, boost your immune system with some simple tricks. This means loading up on fruits and veggies to ensure your body gets the vitamins it needs. Fresh ginger, whether in a shot or brewed with hot water, can also do the trick.

Despite the surge in Cold and flu infections this winter, regularly washing your hands and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce your risk. Overindulging in spicy foods during this period may aggravate your symptoms and worsen the discomfort, so moderate consumption is advisable.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In a commemoration of the 1958 overthrow of dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez, Venezuela's President...
Hot-Topics

In Venezuelan political developments, Maduro welcomes a long-time companion to his government cabinet, who had previously secured clemency in a prisoner swap facilitated by the United States.

Venezuelan leader Nicolaís Maduro designated a long-time confidant to his government cabinet recently, an individual who had been granted clemency by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021 as part of a detainee exchange and after guarantees that Venezuela would conduct a just presidential vote in 2024.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Upon receiving a warning, staff members ought to compose a rebuttal statement for their personnel...
Hot-Topics

Overcoming the Urge to Disregard a Cautionary Advice

Overcoming the Urge to Disregard a Cautionary Advice Receiving a warning from your employer for repeated lateness or absence without a valid reason isn't something to just accept blindly. It can be recorded in your personnel file, affecting your chances of promotion and potentially leading to termination if

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest