Avoiding Unhelpful Actions During a Cold Episode

Winter Blues are Out in Force. Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Reports an Unprecedented Surge in Respiratory Infections Compared to Previous Years. Beating the Cold and Flu this Season is Tough, but Avoiding These Common Mistakes Can Help.

Overdoing the Sniff

Going overboard with the sniffles can lead to infectious nasal fluid reaching the Eustachian tubes, potentially setting the stage for another infection. In extreme cases, this could result in an ear infection.

Skip the Inhale

Swallowing or inhaling nasal fluid isn't a smart move either. This can lead to infections in the throat and neck. Instead, opt for a gentle blow or use a tissue.

Holding Back the Sneeze

Sneezing is nature's way of clearing the nasal passages of foreign particles like dust and bacteria. Suppressing it keeps these germs inside, allowing them to fester and worsen the infection instead of fighting it. While it might be awkward in public, it's best to let those sneezes fly.

Steer Clear of Overusing Nasal Spray

Many people turn to nasal spray to relieve a runny nose. Even though it's over-the-counter, it should be used responsibly. Overuse can lead to chronic congestion, as the nasal mucosa becomes more swollen, irritated, and dried out, allowing germs to travel more easily. Aim for no more than a week of nasal spray use.

Busting the Cold Myth: Sauna

Believing that a sauna will help sweat out a cold is a misconception. The hot air can actually harm your circulatory system and create a welcoming environment for germs to thrive. Instead, consider a hot bath, warm clothes, or a hot water bottle.

Break Free from Bed Rest

Tiredness and lethargy are common with a cold, but spending the entire day in bed isn't the solution. Fresh air and some movement can boost circulation. A short walk is fine, but avoid intense exercise or fitness activities. If you have a fever, however, stay in bed!

Don't Ignore Your Immune System

To ward off a cold, boost your immune system with some simple tricks. This means loading up on fruits and veggies to ensure your body gets the vitamins it needs. Fresh ginger, whether in a shot or brewed with hot water, can also do the trick.

Despite the surge in Cold and flu infections this winter, regularly washing your hands and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce your risk. Overindulging in spicy foods during this period may aggravate your symptoms and worsen the discomfort, so moderate consumption is advisable.

