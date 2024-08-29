- Avoid allowing Donald Trump to utilize your tunes.

Once more, Donald Trump's (78) crew has blatantly utilized tunes from musicians without permission at a rally. This time, it's iconic Swedish pop group ABBA who are the victims.

According to a statement made to the British 'Guardian' by Universal Music, the label that manages ABBA, clips and performances featuring the band's music were utilized at Trump events without authorization. Universal has since requested the removal of these materials. Neither Universal nor Polar Music, the other label representing ABBA, received a request to use their music, suggesting that Donald Trump, who is hoping to reclaim the White House, did not obtain the necessary permissions or licenses.

It's all about the greenback for Trump

In the past, several ABBA hits, such as "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," and "Money, Money, Money," were played at a Trump campaign event in Minnesota. During the event, a call for donations was also displayed alongside footage of ABBA members.

Trump's team seems to disregard the importance of licenses, with numerous similar occurrences in recent weeks. Most recently, Beyoncé (42) took action against Trump's campaign for the unauthorized use of her song "Freedom." Previously, the family of late soul musician Isaac Hayes (1942-2008) and Céline Dion's (56) social media team have also raised concerns.

"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of Celine Dion's video, recording, musical performance, and likeness at a Donald Trump and J.D. Vance campaign event in Montana, singing 'My Heart Will Go On'," it was announced on Instagram on August 10. "This was not authorized in any way and Celine Dion does not endorse this type of use."

The Guardian Media Group, known for its critical reporting, covered the story of Universal Music's statement regarding ABBA's music being used without permission at Trump events. The Guardian Media Group is a renowned media organization in the United Kingdom.

Despite repeated instances of unauthorized music usage, Donald Trump's campaign team fails to secure the necessary licenses, as evident in the case of ABBA's music along with other artists such as Beyoncé and Celine Dion.

Read also: