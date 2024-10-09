Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsus

Aviator perishes in Turkish Airlines aircraft, necessitating urgent landing in New York.

A Turkish Airlines aircraft, bound for Istanbul from Seattle, was forced to perform an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday, following the unfortunate demise of its captain mid-flight, as confirmed by a representative from the airline.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Planes from Turkish Airlines rest at Istanbul New Airport on May 27, 2019, as captured by REUTERS...
Planes from Turkish Airlines rest at Istanbul New Airport on May 27, 2019, as captured by REUTERS photographer Amr Abdallah Dalsh.

Aviator perishes in Turkish Airlines aircraft, necessitating urgent landing in New York.

Airline Pilot Ilcehin Hero, reaching the age of 59, experienced a moment of unconsciousness following takeoff of Flight 204 from Seattle on a Tuesday night, as confirmed by Turkish Airlines representative Yahya Ustun in a press release.

Efforts to revive the captain were unsuccessful, prompting the co-pilot to initiate an emergency landing. Regrettably, Captain Ilcehin Hero passed away prior to touching down, according to Ustun's statement.

Data from the monitoring site FlightAware suggests that the Airbus A350 safely landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 5:57 a.m.

Plans were being implemented to facilitate passengers' travel to their desired locations from New York, explained Ustun, the airline representative.

Hero had joined Turkish Airlines back in 2007, reported Ustun, with his medical history showing no alarming health issues that would have prohibited him from working, as per a routine check-up in March.

"With profound sadness, Turkish Airlines acknowledges the passing of our esteemed captain and extends our deepest sympathies to his heartbroken family, colleagues, and all those near and dear to him," Ustun expressed.

The flight crew heavily relied on the co-pilot after Captain Ilcehin's unfortunate incident, as they were both responsible for the safety of us, the passengers. Upon landing, Turkish Airlines assured us of their support, providing necessary arrangements for our onward journeys.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest