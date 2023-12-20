Viral infection - Avian influenza in laying hen farms and small animal husbandry

An outbreak of avian influenza has been detected on a laying hen farm with 16,000 animals in the district of Nordfriesland. Several thousand chickens suddenly died and others showed clear symptoms of the disease, the district announced on Wednesday. The district's veterinary office had taken samples in which the Friedrich Löffler Institute detected the highly pathogenic variant of the avian influenza virus (type H5N1). The laying hens on the farm in Reußenköge were killed on Wednesday in accordance with animal welfare regulations. For the time being, a restricted zone applies within a radius of ten kilometers, in which poultry must be kept in stables and further protective measures apply.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Kiel reported another outbreak of bird flu in a small poultry farm in the Schleswig-Flensburg district. According to the district, this is a hobby farm with 49 chickens and ducks in the municipality of Steinbergkirche. In this case, no restricted zone had been set up because it was a small holding. The district veterinary director appealed to the owners not to let their animals out of the stables.

Avian influenza had already broken out on a farm in the municipality of Selk in the Schleswig-Flensburg district at the end of November. At that time, around 4000 laying hens had to be killed. The veterinary authorities assume that avian influenza was transmitted by infected wild birds.

Source: www.stern.de