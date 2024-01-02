Cottbus - Avian influenza detected in swans and ducks at zoo

Avian influenza has been officially detected at the zoo in Cottbus. The pathogen has so far been detected in five swans and one duck, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection in Potsdam announced on Tuesday afternoon. The zoo will remain closed until at least Friday.

The Berlin-Brandenburg state laboratory initially detected the H5N1 virus, according to the ministry. On December 31, 2023, the national reference laboratory, the Friedrich Loeffler Institute, confirmed that it was the highly pathogenic variant of the virus.

Further samples are being examined at the zoo to determine the extent of the avian influenza outbreak. "As the birds are rare breeds and protected species, the precautionary killing of animals and the establishment of restricted zones is currently being refrained from," it said.

Source: www.stern.de