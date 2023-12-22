Mecklenburg Lake District - Avian flu detected in poultry farming: Animals killed

Bird flu has broken out at a poultry farm in the Mecklenburg Lake District not far from the border with Brandenburg. A spokesman for the district of Mecklenburgische Seenplatte said that all of the approximately 2,000 animals at the farm in the Krümmel district of Lärz were killed on Friday. According to the animal disease database, the animals were turkeys.

According to the district, the pathogen, also known as avian influenza, had already been detected on Thursday. The district established a surveillance zone in which owners have special reporting and control obligations.

Source: www.stern.de