- "Avatar", "Titanic", deep sea diver - James Cameron is turning 70

James Cameron has plenty to keep him busy in the next seven years. If his "Avatar" plans pan out, the director will release the fifth and final installment of the science fiction series in theaters by 2031 - with "Avatar 3" slated for 2025 and "Avatar 4" planned for 2029. The man who turns 70 on August 16th apparently has no time for retirement. Despite this, he has long since fulfilled his "quota" in Hollywood and outdone himself multiple times.

A three-time Oscar winner, Cameron has been the box office king for decades. His disaster drama "Titanic" held the top spot on the list of the world's most successful films for a long time. Then, his science fiction film "Avatar - The Way of Water" shot to the number one spot with a box office gross of over $2.9 billion. Using state-of-the-art 3D technology, the director transported audiences to the futuristic Pandora universe, where blue-skinned natives live in harmony with nature, threatened by earthly exploiters.

Coming in at number two is the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" with earnings of just under $2.8 billion, followed by Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.3 billion). "Titanic" is in fourth place, ahead of "Star Wars: Episode VII". Cameron can therefore boast that he has taken up three spots in the top five of the world rankings.

Cameron as "King of the World"

Cameron doesn't like to hold back. "I am the king of the world," he exclaimed when he received the Oscar for best director for his megahit "Titanic" in 1998, referencing words from his film's main character, Jack. The drama sensationally won eleven trophies, including the top prize for best film. The three-hour love and disaster epic made then little-known stars Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack into superstars. The "Titanic" broke box office records and had audiences weeping for weeks.

Last year, to celebrate the 25th anniversary, Cameron brought the "Titanic" back to theaters with technical upgrades. In a dpa interview, he reflected on his secret to success: "If you were to boil it down to a slogan, it would probably be 'emotion and spectacle.' That applies to 'Titanic' as well as to my two 'Avatar' films, even though they seem completely different at first glance and deal with very different themes." It's the combination of an "emotional journey and a spectacular visual experience" in a cinema, he explained further.

Artistically involved

Cameron also revealed that he was artistically involved in creating an iconic scene: He drew the nude portrait that the young artist Jack creates of Rose on the Titanic. His hands are visible in the close-ups, the director revealed. As a left-hander, it was challenging for him to draw with his right hand to match DiCaprio's movements.

Fans can get a glimpse of Cameron's artistic side at the Cinémathèque française in Paris from January 2025. More than 300 of his works will be on display, including early drawings, photos, and film storyboards.

As a high school student, he moved with his family from Canada to California. The science fiction fan initially studied physics and English literature in college, then switched to special effects and screenplays. His first "Terminator" film cost only a few million dollars but was a big hit in 1984 and launched Arnold Schwarzenegger's career.

With his second wife, Gale Anne Hurd, as producer, Cameron directed the science fiction thriller "Aliens" (1986) and the underwater adventure "The Abyss" (1989). Strong women accompanied his career: after his third marriage to director Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker") ended, he married "Terminator" star Linda Hamilton. Since 2000, the four-time father has been married to actress Suzy Amis. The couple is actively involved in environmental protection projects and promoting a plant-based diet.

Environmental Protection Efforts

Cameron is renowned as an experienced deep-sea explorer. He has dived to the wreck of the 1912-sunken "Titanic" over 30 times. He frequently contributes to environmental documentary films. His solo trip to the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench led him to the deepest point on Earth. The National Geographic Society named the director an "Explorer-in-Residence," making him a guest researcher.

In July, Cameron spoke out after environmental activist and anti-whaling advocate Paul Watson was arrested in Greenland by police. Japan, a whaling nation, has requested Denmark to extradite the animal rights activist. "People who defend our life support system should be celebrated, not arrested," Cameron wrote on Instagram. He praised "legendary activist" Watson for his decades-long commitment to protecting the oceans.

Awarded "Disney Legend"

Just before his milestone birthday, Cameron can add another accolade to his many achievements and awards - being named a "Disney Legend." "Oscars...yawn. You know you've made it when you're asked to be a Disney Legend," the director wrote on Instagram in early August. He expressed honor in joining the class of 2024. Since the 1980s, the company has recognized talents who have made significant contributions to Disney films. Cameron is in good company: other 2024 honorees include Hollywood star Harrison Ford, Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and renowned composer John Williams.

Oscar-winning director James Cameron, known for films like "Titanic" and "Avatar", expressed his confidence in his upcoming "Avatar" installments, stating, "I am the king of the world" in reference to his past success.

Despite his numerous Oscar victories and influential films, Cameron remains dedicated to environmental protection efforts, frequently contributing to documentary films and advocating for ocean conservation.

Read also: