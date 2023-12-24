Church - Auxiliary Bishop Bentz: "Christmas touches on the longing for peace"

The Auxiliary Bishop of Mainz, Udo Bentz, has emphasized the power of the Christmas message in view of the current wars. According to a manuscript distributed in advance, the suffragan bishop explained in his sermon for Christmas mass on Christmas Eve in Mainz Cathedral that this message "does not primarily lie in changing the state of the world". Rather, it is about "a word from God reaching people that meets their longing and hope", said Bentz.

Christmas is on the calendar - regardless of what is actually happening in the world, explained Bentz, referring to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. There is a gap "between what we hope for from this festival - peace on earth - and what is actually expected of us on this festival - war and suffering among people". For Christians, this is a thorn in the flesh and a "hard test of faith".

However, Christians not only have a sense of reality for what is, but above all a sense of possibility for what could and should be. "We are not convinced that the world is the way it is. We are convinced that there is more to this world as it is," says Bentz. "Christmas touches on our longing for peace." That is why it is good that the festival is on the calendar year after year - "especially and despite everything that is actually happening in the world".

Source: www.stern.de