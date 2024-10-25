Autumn consideration for sports fitness: an essential aspect to remember

Reap the benefits of autum's beauty and freshness for your workouts - with crisp leaves and a cooler breeze. The perfect climate for outdoor exercises! While sweltering summer days can drain our energies, autumn provides a pleasant balance of cooler temperatures that make exercising more enjoyable, and cleaner air that aids deep breathing. In an interview, Professor Dr. Sven Ostermeier, a renowned orthopedic and sports physician at the Gundelfingen Joint Clinic, sheds light on how to care for our muscles, joints, and immune system during this season, and recommends suitable sports for autumn.

What are the advantages of exercising in autumn compared to the hot summer days?

Sven Ostermeier: Exercising in autumn's moderate temperatures is easier on the heart and circulation than during hot or humid summer days. Even on chilly or wet days, it can be challenging to stay active, but pushing through is essential. The WHO suggests adults do at least 2.5 hours of moderate exercise each week, such as cycling.

Regular outdoor exercise strengthens muscles and enhances cardiovascular endurance. It also fortifies the immune system, shielding against autumn illnesses - provided that we exercise in moderation. Light endurance exercises are great for boosting the immune system.

Moreover, considering the increased risk of depression during autumn, spending time outside is beneficial and contributes to soaking in some sun. The production of vitamin D, which boosts mood, slows down without sunlight. Interestingly, even cloudy days have a positive impact on mood due to the light that still passes through.

Which outdoor sports are particularly suitable for autumn - and why?

Cycling is the ideal endurance exercise for autumn. Its consistent stress to the body is similar to jogging or walking. A daily bike ride keeps you fit and spares your joints. As always, warm-up stretches like gentle back and forth bending, and wrist rotations are crucial.

Hiking is another recommended endurance activity for autumn. It's suitable for all ages, provided there aren't significant joint issues. Arthritis patients should avoid difficult terrain and intense climbs.

For those who enjoy shorter activities, a leisurely autumn walk through the woods is enjoyable and enhances blood circulation and muscle activation. Around 70% of the body's muscles are activated during brisk walking, and even a moderate distance can boost blood flow to certain brain regions by up to 30%, releasing more endorphins and improving mood.

If the weather isn't cooperative for outdoor activities, swimming in an indoor pool is an excellent alternative to maintain fitness and strengthen the immune system.

What should athletes consider to prevent colds or injuries?

In autumn, dressing in layers is crucial to maintain body heat and protect against wind and rain. Warm-up and cool-down stretches before and after workouts are vital to prevent injuries. Staying hydrated is also essential, even in colder temperatures. Lastly, listen to your body and rest when needed to avoid overtraining.

In autumn, colds are common. It's essential to dress appropriately for the weather while exercising. As temperatures drop, for example, replace T-shirts or sweatshirts with warmer jackets. Ensure your sportswear provides enough thermal insulation. Rain jackets prevent joggers and other outdoor athletes from getting soaked to the skin on rainy days.

To protect muscles and tendons, it's particularly important in autumn to warm up the body before workouts to the right operating temperature. And don't forget to change out of sweaty clothes after exercising to prevent cooling down.

Lots of vitamin C, sauna visits, and contrast showers can protect against colds. If you do catch a viral infection, taking a break from sports is best to avoid stressing the immune system and risking further complications (such as bronchitis) or even heart muscle inflammation. However, a light walk can uplift your spirit if you have mild symptoms.

What are the most common injuries that occur during autumn sports?

As it gets cooler outside, conditions for jogging are perfect. However, "Runner's shin" can halt outdoor exercise quickly. Long distances and insufficient recovery periods are usually the culprits for this sports injury, known to doctors as shin splints. Runners, hikers, and skiers are also susceptible. Typical symptoms are aching pains in the lower legs. The key to prevention is warming up beforehand. Make sure you wear appropriate running shoes with shock absorption that guide your foot and protect your ligaments and joints.

Runners often suffer injuries to the Achilles tendon. A sudden, sharp pain often indicates an injury or tear in this orthopedic weak spot. To avoid this, stop training at the first signs of pain - usually sharp pain in the Achilles tendon at the start of training - and consult an orthopedist.

Another problematic area for sports is the ankle joint. No other joint is strained more during sports. Sports that involve short sprints and stop-and-go movements, such as tennis, football, or volleyball, are particularly risky. What helps? Coordination exercises like mat running or balance exercises on a therapy hoop/wobble board stabilize the ankle joint apparatus and prevent ankle sprains. Always warm up your calves thoroughly before training or playing, and especially train your foot and shin muscles.

How significant is warming up in cooler temperatures?

Regardless of the type of physical exertion you choose, warming up beforehand is crucial - especially in cooler temperatures. Otherwise, you risk injuries to ligaments, muscles, or tendons. The best way to do this is through wide, rotational movements in the shoulders, hips, or ankles, as well as bending movements with the knees. Stretching warms up your calves and thighs optimally and reduces the risk of injury.

Performing exercises outdoors during colder weather might negatively impact muscle performance. As the mercury drops, muscles tend to stiffen up, increasing the susceptibility to injuries. Furthermore, the body requires more time to achieve its optimal functioning temperature, which might hinder your workout efficiency. Consequently, during the winter season, it's essential to incorporate intense warm-up sessions, featuring coordination drills, shoulder rotations, among others.

"Stretching exercises after running should always be done indoors. This protects ligaments and muscles and reduces the risk of catching a cold from cooling down."

By Dr. Sven Ostermeier, Professor of Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery, Sports Medicine, and Chiropractic, as well as the Leading Orthopedist at Gelenk-Klinik Gundelfingen and Instructor for the Society for Arthroscopy and Joint Surgery.

