Automobile industry - Autozulieferer Recaro files for insolvency

The traditional car seat manufacturer Recaro in Kirchheim under Teck has filed for insolvency. The Amtsgericht Esslingen ordered provisional self-administration on Monday and appointed Stuttgart lawyer Holger Blümle as provisional administrator. He is supposed to examine the economic situation of Recaro Automotive GmbH and oversee the management.

The IG Metall was taken by surprise by the insolvency application. "What this means for the 215 employees of Recaro Automotive GmbH in Kirchheim is unclear", the union stated.

For several years, the workforce has contributed to the economic stability of the company through wage sacrifices and postponements. "We are disappointed and feel abandoned by management", said works council chief Frank Bokowits. "Our colleagues have made great sacrifices to support the company."

The IG Metall demands a transparent dialogue with the management and the administrator. "We expect that all possibilities are exhausted to secure jobs and find a sustainable solution", said the Esslingen IG-Metall-chief Alessandro Lieb. A meeting with the works council representatives is planned in the coming days to discuss further proceedings.

